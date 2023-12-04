The Unsettling Attack on a Catholic Mass by International Terrorists

Foreign Terrorists Blamed for Deadly Church Bombing in the Philippines, ISIS Claims Responsibility

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared that foreign terrorists orchestrated a devastating bombing during a Catholic mass in the southern part of the country. The explosion occurred in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi city, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals, including three women, and causing injuries to dozens of others.

Law enforcement agencies promptly cordoned off the university, commencing an investigation into the incident. Security checkpoints were erected throughout the city, and heightened alertness was maintained by the police and other state forces in metropolitan Manila. Military and police bomb experts discovered fragments of a 60mm mortar round at the scene, a familiar choice of explosive used by Islamic militants in the region in the past.

President Marcos expressed his deepest condemnation for the act, labeling it as a senseless and heinous act perpetrated by foreign terrorists. He emphasized that individuals who resort to violence against innocent civilians will be regarded as enemies of society. The Philippine government, along with its security forces, is determined to address this act of terrorism and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing, specifically mentioning in their statement that the caliphate soldiers carried out the explosive attack on a gathering of Christians in Marawi city. The military chief of staff, General Romeo Brawner Jr., suspects that the bombing might be a retaliatory action from Muslim militants due to recent losses they experienced in battles against government forces. In an offensive operation in Maguindanao province, suspected Islamic militants were killed.

The United States has strongly condemned this terrorist attack, expressing deepest condolences for the lives lost and support for the injured. The State Department stands in solidarity with the Philippines and is closely coordinating with their partners in addressing this violent act. The Philippine coast guard has taken additional precautions by increasing intelligence gathering, conducting stricter inspections of passenger ferries, deploying bomb-sniffing dogs, and stationing sea marshals.

The southern part of the Philippines has a long history of separatist rebellions, as it is home to the Muslim minority in a predominantly Roman Catholic nation. The government remains committed to resolving these decades-old conflicts and maintaining peace and security in the region.

