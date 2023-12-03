New Article: Investigators Pursue Foreign Connections in Fatal Philippine Bombing

Philippine authorities are intensifying their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators behind a deadly bombing incident that occurred during a Catholic Mass on Sunday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr wasted no time in condemning the attack and placing the blame on “foreign terrorists.” The bombing took place in Marawi, a city in the southern part of the country that was previously besieged by Islamist militants. The government has pledged to continue its law enforcement operations unabated until the culprits are brought to justice.

While details of the investigation remain undisclosed so as not to compromise ongoing efforts, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro hinted at the involvement of a foreign element in the bombing. At the scene of the incident, authorities recovered fragments of a 16-mm mortar, which may serve as a crucial piece of evidence in identifying the culprits.

This bombing comes on the heels of recent military operations against local pro-Islamic State groups in southern Philippines, including the killing of a leader from the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute group. The military chief, Armed Forces Chief Romeo Brawner, suggested that the attack might be a retaliatory act. The Maute group, affiliated with the Islamic State, had previously seized Marawi with the aim of establishing a Southeast Asian “wilayat” or governorate for the terrorist organization. The resulting five-month battle between Islamist fighters and Philippine forces resulted in significant casualties, with over a thousand people losing their lives.

The blast occurred at the Mindanao State University gymnasium, where a religious gathering was taking place. Images shared by the Lanao del Sur government on Facebook show the extent of the damage, with burn marks at the center of the gym where the explosion happened. Injured individuals were swiftly evacuated by rescuers, as depicted in videos shared by DZBB radio.

In response to the bombing, law enforcement agencies have heightened security measures in Mindanao and the capital region. Police offices have been placed on high alert, and checkpoints have been strengthened to prevent any potential follow-up incidents. The coast guard has also directed its districts to intensify pre-departure inspections at ports to ensure the safety of maritime transportation.

The Mindanao State University, deeply saddened by the act of violence, has temporarily suspended classes until further notice. The school unreservedly condemns the senseless and horrific act that transpired during the religious gathering.

As investigations unfold, authorities remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for the victims and the nation as a whole. The involvement of foreign actors in this bombing case opens up various possibilities that investigators will undoubtedly explore.