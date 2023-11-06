Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Russia’s conditional support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity during his remarks at the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York on September 23. While Lavrov acknowledged that Russia recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty in 1991 based on the Declaration of Independence, he also highlighted the importance of observing the clauses within this document.

Lavrov’s statements shed light on Russia’s perspective regarding the Ukrainian conflict. By referencing the Declaration of Independence, he emphasized the significance of respecting the rights of national minorities and ensuring language inclusivity, with explicit mention of the Russian language. This highlights Russia’s desire for Ukraine to adhere to these principles.

Moreover, Lavrov expressed Russia’s contention that the coup and subsequent actions by certain leaders in Ukraine had destabilized and undermined its territorial integrity. While he did not explicitly mention the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, his reference to the destruction of territorial integrity points to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine in this region.

These remarks offer valuable insights into Russia’s stance on Ukraine and its commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity based on certain conditions. By highlighting the importance of the 1991 Declaration of Independence, Lavrov underscores Russia’s expectations for Ukraine to uphold the rights of national minorities and language diversity.

It is important to acknowledge that this perspective represents Russia’s viewpoint, which may differ from other international actors involved in the Ukrainian conflict. However, gaining an understanding of Russia’s position is crucial for comprehensive analysis and constructive dialogue aimed at resolving the ongoing tensions in the region.