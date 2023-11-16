Israel and Libya Begin New Chapter of Cooperation

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen Holds Historic Meeting with Libyan Counterpart to Discuss Cooperation and Heritage Preservation

In a significant development, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen of Israel met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, in Italy last week. This marks the first official meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries. The purpose of the meeting was to explore the potential for cooperation and discuss the preservation of Jewish heritage sites in Libya. The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that topics such as humanitarian aid, agriculture, water management, and other areas of mutual interest were also brought up during the meeting.

Cohen described the meeting as “historic” and emphasized its significance as a first step in establishing ties between Israel and Libya. He highlighted the strategic importance of Libya’s size and location, stating that it holds enormous potential for Israel. Cohen expressed his vision for the countries to build strong ties and emphasized the importance of preserving the rich heritage of Libyan Jewry, including the restoration of synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country.

It is worth noting that Libya was once home to a sizable Jewish community, which declined significantly around the time of Israel’s establishment as a state. Today, there are no Jews believed to be living in Libya.

Preserving Heritage and Ensuring Mutual Prosperity

The issue of preserving Jewish heritage sites in Libya has been a topic of concern for the Jewish diaspora. In 2021, a group of Libyan Jewish expats raised awareness that an abandoned and ancient synagogue in Libya was being converted into an Islamic religious center without permission. This has sparked discussions and calls for action to protect these important historical sites.

Raphael Faelino Luzon, chairman of the Union of Libyan Jews, expressed the significance of the behind-the-scenes efforts that played a role in facilitating the meeting between the Israeli and Libyan diplomats. The meeting offers hope for a new era of cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

A Historical Context

The meeting between Israeli and Libyan officials is unprecedented in the history of relations between the two countries. While Israel and Libya have never had official diplomatic ties, there have been reported contacts in the past. This includes interactions between Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and Israeli officials. Even Gaddafi himself reached out to Israel on several occasions, proposing the idea of a united Israeli-Palestinian state known as Isratine.

More recently, in 2021, the son of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar reportedly visited Israel for a secret meeting. During this meeting, he offered to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries in exchange for Israeli support. Haftar’s proposal aimed to emulate the successful Abraham Accords, which laid the foundation for diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

It is crucial to note the complex political and security situation in Libya. The country has experienced ongoing instability since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011, which led to the ousting and death of Gaddafi. Libya is currently divided between rival administrations and plagued by the presence of rogue militias and foreign intervention.

Looking Ahead

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya has drawn mixed reactions within Libyan politics. Some, like presidential candidate Suleiman al-Bayoudi, criticized Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh for seeking normalization with Israel to gain favor with the United States. Al-Bayoudi accused Dbeibeh of using Israel as a political card rather than addressing the pressing issues facing Libya.

As the political divisions within Libya persist, concerns about violence and disintegration remain. The United Nations has warned about the potential risks associated with these divisions.

In conclusion, the meeting between Foreign Minister Cohen and his Libyan counterpart signals the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Israel and Libya. It presents an opportunity for cooperation, heritage preservation, and mutual growth. It remains to be seen how this meeting will influence the future of bilateral relations and contribute to the stability and prosperity of both nations.

FAQs:

Q: What was the purpose of the meeting between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers?

A: The meeting aimed to discuss the potential for cooperation and the preservation of Jewish heritage sites in Libya.

Q: What other topics were brought up during the meeting?

A: In addition to heritage preservation, topics such as humanitarian aid, agriculture, and water management were also discussed.

Q: Why is the meeting considered historic?

A: It is the first-ever official meeting between the top diplomats of Israel and Libya, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/foreign-minister-met-libyan-counterpart-to-discuss-joint-cooperation-israel-says/