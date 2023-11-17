Compensation Sought by Greenland Women for Forced Contraception

Greenland women who were subjected to forced contraception in the 1960s are now seeking compensation from Denmark. These women, who were just teenagers at the time, had intrauterine devices (IUDs) inserted without their consent as part of Denmark’s efforts to control the birth rate in the Arctic territory. In response, 67 women have filed a compensation request, demanding approximately €40,200 each.

During the late 1960s, Copenhagen implemented a contraceptive policy in Greenland, even though the territory had ceased being a colony in 1953. Danish radio and television broadcaster DR shed light on the scale of this campaign through a series of podcasts aired in spring 2022. This revelation came at a time when Denmark and Greenland were reflecting on their shared history, especially since Greenland gained autonomous territory status in 2009.

An inquiry into the contraceptive policy, initiated last year, is expected to publish its findings in 2025. However, the affected women are not willing to wait for its conclusions. “We do not want to wait for the results of the investigation,” stated psychologist Naja Lyberth, who spearheaded the compensation request. “We are getting older, and the oldest among us, who had IUDs inserted in the 1960s, are approaching 80. We want to act now.”

During the 1960s and 1970s, around 4,500 young Inuit women had IUDs inserted without their knowledge or the consent of their families. Many of these women were unaware of the contraceptive device and, until recent times, Greenlandic gynecologists discovered IUDs in women who had no idea they were wearing them, according to Lyberth.

Lyberth also emphasized that the government’s violation of human rights and the serious abuses committed against these women are already evident. She believes that the government will likely reject their compensation requests until the investigation concludes, at which point the matter will likely be taken to court.

In 2022, six Inuit individuals received apologies and compensation after being separated from their families more than 70 years ago. They were forced to participate in an experiment aimed at creating a Danish-speaking elite on the island. This case highlights the continuing efforts to address historical injustices and provide redress for affected individuals.

