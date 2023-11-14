A Heart-Wrenching Tale: A Journey to Israel Interrupted by Tragedy

In a heartwarming voyage that commenced in September, Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, embarked on a trip to Israel filled with joy and significance. It was an opportunity to celebrate the Jewish holidays and Judith’s mother’s 85th birthday at a kibbutz in the southern region of the country. However, their visit was not a mere exploration of the unknown; Israel held a profound place in their hearts and family dynamics. Despite residing in the suburbs of Chicago, both mother and daughter maintained strong connections to the country they considered their second home.

Tragically, this celebration turned into an unfathomable nightmare when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack, infiltrating the kibbutz where Judith and Natalie were staying, mere miles away from the volatile Gaza border. Amidst the chaos, the two women attempted to seek refuge in a shelter but ultimately went missing, presumably taken captive by their attackers. Worried family members in Israel were informed that Judith and Natalie were in Gaza, but their fate remained uncertain.

It is deeply distressing to note that they are among 14 American citizens who are currently unaccounted for. Meanwhile, back in the Chicago area, loved ones anxiously await news of their well-being, fervently hoping for their safe return. During a vigil held in Evanston, Illinois, close to the Raanan family home, attendees watched a video message from Judith’s sister, Saray Cohen, who resides in Israel. Overwhelmed with grief, Ms. Cohen profoundly lamented, “Their only crime was being Jewish.”

Judith Raanan was described as a vibrant woman, known affectionately by her Hebrew name, Yehudit. She was deeply devoted to her daughter and her Jewish faith. Though she had spent her formative years in Israel before settling in Chicago, she actively engaged in Shabbat services and skillfully cooked Israeli cuisine. Judith was not only an avid painter but also a compassionate individual who created a line of skin-care products named after her mother, Tamar. Moreover, she dedicated her time as a home aide for older individuals.

Israel served as the driving force and a constant longing for Judith. Just like countless American Jews, she straddled two worlds, torn between her cherished communities in both the United States and Israel. Nevertheless, it was Israel where she truly felt at home. Chavah Rochel Golden, a longstanding friend from Chicago, attested to Judith’s unwavering connection to Israel, stating, “She was quite Israeli, whether she was here or there. She missed being around Israelis. She felt at home with Israelis, and she missed that — the energy of Israel.”

Natalie, a 17-year-old teenager, shared her mother’s profound attachment to Israel. Despite living the life of an ordinary American teenager in the suburbs, she fostered relationships and nurtured her connections to Israel. Natalie recently graduated from a public high school and was utilizing a gap year to explore her interests in fashion and interior design. She possessed a sweet and joyful disposition, adored animals, and valued her friendships.

Amidst the posts on Natalie’s Facebook page, which included snowy landscapes and messages of support for the Black Lives Matter protests, her close-up selfie caught the attention of her mother. Judith heartwarmingly commented, “The most beautiful girl. And smart too. My daughter.”

Friends and family fondly remembered Judith’s openness, love for intellectual debate, and generosity. Week after week, she would join Rabbi Meir Hecht’s family for Shabbat celebrations, considering them her own. Moreover, Judith was increasingly devout in her faith over time, participating in discussions about Judaism and politics with other women in her community. Even during her time in Israel, she reached out to a friend to extend heartfelt New Year wishes and express her intention to visit a holy site to pray.

A week has passed since the disappearance of Judith and Natalie, leaving their acquaintances in the United States trapped in a state of anxious uncertainty. The question of their whereabouts, their well-being, and their eventual return weighs heavily on the minds of those who knew them. Carol Krikorian, their former neighbor, reminisces about seeing Natalie happily playing with friends in her backyard, unable to comprehend how the girl she once knew now finds herself in the clutches of those whom she referred to as “monsters” – the Hamas attackers.

Yehudit Hecht, a friend of Judith and the wife of Rabbi Meir Hecht, is equally consumed by thoughts of their captivity. Wondering about the conditions in which they are being held, she reflects, “I’m thinking, where is she? Is she enclosed in something with her daughter? And if she was, this would be a very quiet time for Yehudit. She wouldn’t give up.”

Sources:

The New York Times