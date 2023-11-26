Israeli Hostage Families Await the Safe Return of Their Loved Ones

In Tel Aviv, families of Israeli hostages are anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones, unable to escape the constant worry and fear. Avi Shamriz, whose son Alon is among the hostages, stays busy during the day, tending to the needs of other families in the hotel where they are currently staying. However, at night, the thoughts of his son engulf him – is he safe? Is he being treated well? Does he have enough food and clothes?

Alon Shamriz, a 26-year-old computer engineering student, was taken hostage when Hamas attacked the Kfar Aza kibbutz in October. His family hopes that he is in Gaza, as he was not found among the deceased. Like Avi, many families are going through a similar torment, with their loved ones still in captivity. As the first 13 hostages are set to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, emotions are mixed.

While some families find solace in the release of these hostages, knowing that their loved one will soon be home, others continue to grapple with uncertainty. Mothers and children have been prioritized in the release, leaving other families with a sense of despair. Naama Weinberg, whose cousin Itai is believed to be among the hostages, watched the exchange from her apartment, torn between happiness for those being released and a longing for her cousin to return.

The situation becomes even more heart-wrenching for families like Naama’s, as both of Itai’s parents were killed in the attack. Naama wonders what Itai witnessed that day. Did he see his mother’s murder before he was taken? The thought of her aunt’s final moments weighs heavily on her. Healing from such unimaginable pain will be a long and arduous journey for their family.

By the end of the ceasefire, a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 15 foreign nationals should have been released, with 150 Palestinian detainees freed by Israel in return. However, around 150 Israeli hostages will still be in Gaza, and their families will continue to endure the agonizing wait. Yamit Ashkenazi, whose sister Doron is believed to be in Gaza, remains hopeful but uncertain if her sister will be included in the deal.

Many families have displayed their unwavering support and determination through various acts. Yamit, for example, has gotten a tattoo, symbolizing hope and resilience, that she plans to complete with the return of her sister. The Israeli authorities have not provided families with advance confirmation of their loved ones’ release dates, but the families have shown their unity in demanding the return of all the hostages, not just certain categories.

To further amplify their voices, Yamit’s family and others have been attending rallies, calling for the safe return of all the hostages. Their commitment and strength in the face of adversity are unwavering. As they gather, they know that the fight is exhausting, but they refuse to give up until their loved ones are home.

