New Beginnings: Messages of Solidarity for Evan Gershkovich

Amidst the start of Rosh Hashana, a time for reflection and renewal, Jewish communities worldwide are sending their well-wishes to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Gershkovich, imprisoned in Russia since March on espionage charges he denies, has become the recipient of over 2,200 letters from more than 21 countries, showing the immense strength of community support.

Jewish Federations of North America, a renowned organization representing Jewish communities across the U.S. and Canada, spearheaded a campaign urging people to submit letters to Gershkovich. These messages of solidarity were combined into a “collective letter,” already sent to Gershkovich’s lawyers and soon to be compiled into a book for his family.

The diversity of these heartfelt letters is striking, with contributors spanning across continents and generations. From U.S. states like Minnesota, Florida, and New York, to places as far as South Africa and London, individuals of all ages expressed their support. A powerful testament to collective responsibility, these messages emphasize the global solidarity for Gershkovich during his time of hardship.

By merging personal anecdotes, Jewish themes, and the outpouring of unity, the collective letter aims to remind Gershkovich that he is never alone in his struggle. The president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, Eric Fingerhut, underscored the significance of this campaign, stating that it exemplifies the unwavering strength of the Jewish community. These heartfelt messages serve as a beacon of hope, assuring Gershkovich that better days lie ahead.

Among the poignant letters, one rabbi from Long Island drew attention to the symbolic apples and honey consumed during the Rosh Hashana meal. They extend their hope for a sweet year to Gershkovich, believing that brighter times await him. Another contributor, a Russian-speaking Jew born in Ukraine, envisioned Gershkovich’s eventual freedom, expressing unwavering support and strength until the day he can reunite with his loved ones.

As Gershkovich embarks on this new year, the outpouring of solidarity from the global Jewish community instills a sense of strength and fortitude. While Gershkovich’s release remains a goal actively pursued by the U.S. government, these letters serve as a reminder that he is not alone in his fight for justice. The power of collective support underscores the resilience and unwavering spirit of the human spirit.

