President Biden’s Pragmatic Partnership with Vietnam

President Biden recently concluded a two-day trip to Hanoi, his first visit to Vietnam as President of the United States. While the Vietnam War had a profound impact on many of his contemporaries, President Biden’s relationship with Vietnam and the war was drastically different. As a young man, he never served in uniform nor did he protest the war. Instead, he focused on getting an education, starting a family, and entering politics.

During his visit, President Biden took the opportunity to honor his old friend, Senator John McCain, by visiting a memorial dedicated to him. Both Senator McCain and Secretary of State John Kerry, who accompanied President Biden on this trip, were deeply affected by their experiences in the Vietnam War. Their wartime experiences influenced their thinking and shaped their careers.

For President Biden, however, the focus of his visit was not on the ghosts of the past but on forging a new strategic partnership with Vietnam. This partnership is seen as a pragmatic geopolitical calculation to counter China’s influence in the region. Vietnam wants to distance itself from Beijing, and the United States seeks to strengthen alliances in Asia.

During the visit, President Biden met with Vietnam’s Communist leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, and sealed the deal on the new strategic relationship. The fact that a large bust of Ho Chi Minh, the leader of North Vietnam during the war, looked on went unremarked. President Biden’s approach was focused on the future rather than dwelling on the past.

The Vietnam War does influence President Biden’s foreign policy thinking, but as a cautionary tale of the misguided use of force overseas. This perspective informed his decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan after 20 years. President Biden aims to be cautious and analyze the facts before engaging in military conflicts.

President Biden’s visit to Vietnam signifies a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries. It highlights the importance of pragmatism and strategic calculations in shaping foreign policy decisions. As the fourth president of the Vietnam generation who did not serve in the war, President Biden’s focus is on building a better future rather than dwelling on the past.