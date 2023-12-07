Israeli Hostage Crisis Intensifies: Pleas for a New Truce

Tel Aviv, July 15 – As the conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas intensifies in Gaza, the families of Israeli hostages are growing increasingly desperate for the return of their loved ones. The current surge in fighting has raised concerns about the fate of those who remain captive in the tunnels beneath the battleground.

“We’re obviously in anguish and despair,” said Rachel Goldberg, the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the hostages. Hersh, who was taken captive during the Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival, lost an arm and had to apply his own tourniquet to survive. Along with Hersh, there are still believed to be seven other Americans and more than 130 individuals in total held hostage in Gaza.

During a recent seven-day cease-fire, Hamas released 110 hostages in exchange for the freedom of numerous Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. The stories shared by the freed hostages paint a grim picture of their captivity, including filthy conditions, malnourishment, and a lack of oxygen in the extensive network of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip.

Rachel Goldberg expressed concern not only for the fate of her son but also for the innocent people caught in the crisis. She pleaded for the safety of civilians in Gaza and those taken hostage on October 7th, emphasizing the need to address the plight of all those affected by the ongoing conflict.

In an attempt to secure the release of the hostages, Jonathan Polin, Goldberg-Polin’s father, joined other worried relatives and loved ones for a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s war cabinet. Their primary goal was to urge immediate negotiations with Hamas for a new cease-fire.

“I don’t know if the cabinet needed a push, but if they did, it’s happening now,” said Polin. Rachel Goldberg, with tears in her eyes, made a heartfelt plea to her son, Hersh, assuring him of their love, strength, and determination to bring him home. “We’re coming. The world is coming,” she said, echoing the collective desire to resolve this crisis and bring peace to all those affected.

