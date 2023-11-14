Sen. Menendez’s Controversies Present Opportunities for Biden’s Foreign Policy Agenda

Amidst the recent controversies surrounding Senator Robert Menendez, the Biden administration sees an opportunity to clear foreign policy roadblocks and make progress on its agenda. Menendez, known for his hawkish stance on foreign policy, has often opposed and criticized both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on various international issues. However, with Menendez stepping down as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee due to federal corruption charges, there is now room for a more accommodating approach under the committee’s new chair, Senator Ben Cardin.

One notable clash between Menendez and the previous administration occurred over the nuclear deal with Iran. While Obama sought to negotiate the deal, Menendez pushed for new sanctions on Tehran, which were seen by some as an attempt to derail the negotiations. Menendez continued to criticize and vote against the completed deal in 2015. In contrast, Biden, in an effort to return the United States to the agreement after Trump’s withdrawal, faced opposition from Menendez, who argued that it was a dangerous mistake.

Menendez’s firm stance on foreign policy has also complicated Biden’s plans to include Sweden in NATO, a move that would challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin strategically. Menendez’s vocal opposition to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule at home and policies abroad, puts him at odds with other Democratic members who support the F-16 deal as a bargaining chip for Sweden’s NATO membership. Menendez’s temporary departure from the committee during a corruption investigation allowed Obama’s Cuba diplomacy and the Iran nuclear deal to proceed without his interference.

However, Menendez’s troubles could potentially clear the way for Sweden’s NATO membership. While Erdogan has voiced opposition to Sweden’s inclusion due to its perceived support for Kurdish nationalists, he has indicated that he would approve it if the United States agrees to the F-16 deal. Menendez’s demotion is seen as an advantage by Erdogan, who views him as an obstacle to the F-16 sale. The new chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Cardin, may take a more lenient position on the issue, although obstacles remain, including the skeptical stance of Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The loss of control for Menendez over his committee also presents opportunities for the Biden administration to shape sanctions policies. Menendez has collaborated with Republicans to codify sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile and drone development program before United Nations penalties expire. However, Cardin, while interested in extending those sanctions, has not yet supported the legislation. On the Cuba front, Cardin has a more pro-engagement view, which differs from Menendez’s philosophy.

While Menendez’s controversies create both advantages and concerns for different countries and issues, overall, they allow the Biden administration to navigate international challenges with potentially more flexibility. The change in leadership within the Senate Foreign Relations Committee opens the door for a more aligned approach to foreign policy and enhances the administration’s ability to advance its agenda.