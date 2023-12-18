Chileans Reject Third Attempt at Constitutional Rewrite: What Comes Next?

Chile has been undergoing a democratic experiment over the past four years, with two referendums held to vote on a new constitution. However, both times, the proposed drafts were rejected by the majority of Chileans. The initial push for a new constitution came in 2019, during a period of violent protests over inequality in the country. Politicians offered citizens the opportunity to elect an assembly to write a new social contract, but the assembly ended up being dominated by the hard left, alienating many voters. The first draft was voted against by nearly two-thirds of Chileans in a referendum last September.

In response to the rejection, politicians once again gave citizens the chance to elect another assembly. However, this time the assembly ended up being dominated by the hard right. On December 17th, 56% of voters rejected the second draft. The process of constitutional rewrite has been marked by a lack of interest and dissatisfaction with politics among the Chilean population. This year, priorities have shifted from pensions, healthcare, and education to crime, economic problems, and immigration.

The rejection of the drafts is seen as a victory for President Gabriel Boric, as his allies did not support the texts. This means that a third constitutional process is off the table for now, allowing the administration to focus on healthcare, tax, and pension reforms. However, it is a bittersweet victory for Boric and his millennial allies who have been critical of the current constitution. They now have little to show for the redrafting process they supported and must continue working with the existing constitution.

The first assembly was marred by scandals, with members lacking discipline and one even being kicked out for lying about having cancer. The first draft itself was lengthy and filled with overly precise and often bizarre rights. In response to the rejection of the first draft, politicians attempted to avoid another fiasco by implementing guardrails for the second assembly. They agreed upon 12 fundamental principles that any new charter must uphold and made it more difficult for independent candidates to secure seats in the assembly. A commission of legal experts was convened to write a first draft, which would then be edited by an elected assembly of 50 members.

The commission worked from March and was characterized by consensus-building and moderation. It included members from various political affiliations, ranging from the Communist party to the hard-right Republican party. The draft proposal aimed to retain the strong protections of private property while incorporating demands from the left, such as environmental rights and rights to housing and decent work. However, the election of the assembly led to a departure from the moderated draft. Conservative members distorted the draft, changing significant portions of the wording and including provisions that polarized Chileans. For example, the right pushed for stricter restrictions on abortion rights and limitations on sex education in schools.

The distorted draft was met with opposition from the Chilean public, with surveys showing a preference for political leaders who seek consensus and agreements over those who defend their stance at the expense of reaching agreements. The Republican Party, in particular, led a polarizing campaign focused on President Boric’s low approval ratings rather than the contents of the constitution. The assembly’s draft also included populist giveaways and provisions that could undermine the country’s finances.

Despite the rejection of the latest draft, the need for constitutional reforms in Chile remains. The rejection has highlighted the challenges of finding consensus and balancing different political ideologies in the rewriting process. It is now up to politicians to double their efforts and address the priorities of the Chilean people, including healthcare, crime, and economic issues. The rejection of the draft opens up discussions on alternative paths for constitutional reform and the future of Chile’s democratic experiment.

