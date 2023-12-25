Epic Discovery: Unveiling Hamas’ Hidden Headquarters

Newly emerged footage has provided a captivating glimpse into the hidden world beneath the streets of Gaza. The Israeli army has released a video showcasing the remarkable complexity of Hamas’ Northern Brigade underground headquarters, where the bodies of five hostages were tragically found.

This captivating visual display unveils a vast underground hub nestled deep within Gaza’s Jabaliya neighborhood, a site marked by intense conflict during the recent war. Israeli soldiers can be seen meticulously uncovering a concealed cache of weapons hidden within a building, which also serves as the entrance to an intricate tunnel system below.

Stretching over a staggering third-of-a-mile, the entire network was meticulously constructed, reaching beneath a neighboring school, hospital, and the former residence of Hamas’ northern brigade leader, Ahmed Ghandour, who fell victim to an Israeli airstrike.

The IDF expedition inside the tunnel system revealed captivating discoveries. A large, two-level tunnel complex beneath Jabaliya housed weapon-making stations alongside a fully functional bathroom, multiple toilets, a water cooler area, and workshop stations teeming with rifle ammunition. The extent of the underground infrastructure is truly astounding.

Days ago, following a comprehensive scan of the area and the successful neutralization of the Hamas Jabaliya battalion, the IDF obliterated the tunnel. Intelligence reports had previously indicated that at least two hostages were being held captive within the Jabaliya region, compelling the IDF to conduct a daring raid and gain access to the clandestine network.

The harrowing aftermath of the operation revealed the recovery of the bodies of Ziv Dado, Eden Zacharia, Nik Beizer, Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano from within the tunnel network. Each individual met a tragic fate at the hands of Hamas. Dado, a warrant officer from the Golani Brigade, lost his life during a terrorist attack, while Zacharia was one of the hostages captured during the Palestinian terror group’s raid on Israel. Beizer and Sherman, both IDF soldiers, were kidnapped along the Gaza border.

Close proximity to the tunnel also led to the discovery of Elia Toledano’s body, another attendee of the Nova festival who was tragically separated from his friend and fellow French-Israeli citizen, Mia Schem. Schem, fortunately, was among the hostages freed in November.

Simultaneously, as the Jabaliya tunnel met its demise, the IDF demolished a sizable tunnel system beneath Gaza’s upscale Rimal neighborhood, located under Palestine Square. This elaborate tunnel was believed to be the operational base for Hamas’ top Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, and military chief, Muhammad Deif, during their brutal attack on Israel on October 7. This savage act claimed the lives of 1,200 people and left over 240 individuals kidnapped.

The exposure of Hamas’ hidden headquarters sheds new light on the immense levels of sophistication and infrastructure maintained by this notorious terrorist organization. The discovery serves as a potent reminder of the ever-present threats faced by Israel and the ongoing need for vigilance and security measures to counter the nefarious activities of such groups.

FAQs