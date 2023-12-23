Food Scarcity in Gaza Continues to Worsen, Hindering Humanitarian Aid Efforts

Despite the ongoing hunger crisis in Gaza, the delivery of food aid to its residents has proven to be a major challenge. Families receiving aid are often given meager rations, such as a couple of biscuits and a can of beans, or find themselves resorting to purchasing donated items that are meant to be distributed for free. This dire situation has been classified as “catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity” by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The United Nations security council has recently passed a resolution backing an increase in humanitarian assistance for Gaza. However, UN Secretary General António Guterres has highlighted that the distribution of aid is being impeded by the way Israel is conducting its offensive in the region.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has also expressed the growing difficulty in reaching people due to intensified fighting. With food supplies becoming scarce and expensive, and fuel for cooking hard to come by, the situation is particularly severe in northern Gaza. In this area, approximately 90% of the population has gone without eating for a full day and night.

Gaza residents have taken to social media to express their frustrations over the lack of supplies and soaring prices. Many report that the situation has worsened since the temporary pause in the fighting last November. Videos and posts showing meager aid packages consisting of just a few items have gone viral, exemplifying the dire circumstances faced by families.

One Gaza resident, Maya al-Khadr, shared a video on Snapchat displaying a box of cheese and eight date cookies that her family had received. Unfortunately, such rations are expected to suffice for an entire day, serving as breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Other reports highlight the scarcity of food supplies in markets, with items marked as “not for sale” being sold anyway.

The limited availability of food in Gaza is a result of the ongoing siege imposed by Israel since the October attacks by Hamas. Only a small amount of humanitarian aid has been able to enter Gaza through the border crossing with Egypt.

The consequences are grave for families like Dina Safi’s, who have been displaced from central Gaza due to intense Israeli operations. Safi stated that despite having money, she has been unable to find enough food to eat. Furthermore, prices for essential supplies have significantly increased. She highlighted the sale of cans of tuna marked as “not for sale” and “gift from the people of Japan – World Food Programme” in the market.

While aid seems to be delivered primarily to evacuation shelters, many displaced individuals, like Safi’s family, are living elsewhere. This further exacerbates the hardships faced by those who receive less aid or none at all. Some residents accuse authorities of unfair distribution, pointing out that aid is often received by Hamas-affiliated organizations, while many others receive nothing.

The lack of proper aid distribution has contributed to looting and frustration among Gaza’s population. Some individuals have resorted to buying aid, while others have taken to the streets in an attempt to steal aid trucks.

Despite the World Food Programme’s efforts to deliver aid, the current supply falls far short of the needs of the population. The agency has managed to reach 760,000 people in the past two weeks, providing fortified biscuits, food parcels, and wheat flour. However, with insufficient food supplies, limited access to fuel and communications, and ongoing safety concerns, the WFP faces significant obstacles in fulfilling its mission.

