Treasury Sanctions Key Figures in Hamas Terrorist Group

Following a recent terrorist attack on Israel, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken swift action by imposing sanctions on ten individuals associated with the Hamas terrorist group. These individuals include Hamas members, operatives, and financial facilitators located in Gaza and various countries such as Sudan, Turkey, Algeria, and Qatar.

The primary target of these sanctions is a group of key figures who manage assets within Hamas’s secret investment portfolio. One of them is a financial facilitator based in Qatar who has close ties to the Iranian regime. Another is a prominent Hamas commander, while the third is the operator of a virtual currency exchange in Gaza.

These designations are part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to disrupt Hamas’s sources of revenue not only in the West Bank and Gaza but also across the entire region. The Treasury has been actively targeting individuals and entities connected to terrorism and terrorist financing, specifically those affiliated with the Iranian regime and its proxy groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned terrorist organizations.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen stated, “The United States will not hesitate to use our tools against Hamas to prevent them from raising funds and carrying out atrocities. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to track, freeze, and seize any Hamas-related assets.”

This action builds upon previous designations made by OFAC in May 2022, which identified officials and companies involved in managing Hamas’s secret international investment portfolio. The companies in this portfolio operate under the guise of legitimate businesses, concealing Hamas’s control over their assets. It is estimated that this investment network, directed by high-ranking Hamas officials, is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In addition to funds received from Iran, Hamas generates significant revenue through its global portfolio of investments. These investments involve companies operating in countries like Sudan, Algeria, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately, while Hamas senior officials live in luxury, ordinary Palestinians in Gaza continue to struggle under harsh living and economic conditions.

The individuals designated by OFAC include members associated with Hamas’s secret investment portfolio, Hamas officials, and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange operator. These designations are made under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters. Hamas, along with other Palestinian terrorist organizations such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since October 1997.

FAQ

1. What is the purpose of these sanctions?

The sanctions aim to disrupt Hamas’s sources of funding and prevent them from carrying out terrorist activities.

2. How does Hamas generate revenue?

Hamas receives funds from Iran and also has a global portfolio of investments that generate substantial revenue.

3. Which countries are targeted by these sanctions?

The sanctions target individuals associated with Hamas in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria, and Qatar.

4. What is the significance of Hamas’s secret investment portfolio?

Hamas’s secret investment portfolio consists of legitimate businesses that disguise its control over assets, allowing senior Hamas officials to live in luxury while Palestinians in Gaza struggle economically.

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury