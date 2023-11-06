Central Europe’s Arms Industry Fights Labor Shortage Amidst Post-Cold War Boom

Central Europe’s arms manufacturers are grappling with a significant labor shortage as the demand for their products surges to levels not seen since the end of the Cold War. With tight labor markets in countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, arms companies are implementing innovative programs to recruit and train new workers to meet the increased production requirements.

To address the shortage, Czech ammunition and artillery shell producer, STV Group, has initiated plans to build apartments for new hires near its largest plant. By providing desirable housing options, the company aims to attract more skilled workers. Additionally, STV Group has introduced a unique program that allows retired workers to share their expertise with current staff by offering them free canteen meals. This informal knowledge exchange has proven to enhance production efficiency, particularly when restarting production lines for older ammunition types.

Despite boasting some of the lowest unemployment rates in the European Union, the Czech Republic and Poland face challenges in finding younger workers with technical skills. Jiri Hynek, president of the Defence and Security Industry Association (DSIA) of the Czech Republic, warns that if the labor shortage persists, production may shift elsewhere. He emphasizes the need for growth in an industry heavily reliant on innovation but hindered by a lack of qualified personnel.

Various companies in the region are taking steps to overcome the shortage. Czech explosives maker Explosia is expanding collaboration with local universities while increasing automation to compensate for the workforce deficit. Similarly, Polish military technology company WB Group is actively recruiting women to diversify its assembly lines.

Central Europe plays a vital role in supplying Ukraine’s military needs, and the surge in demand has put additional pressure on the arms industry to meet orders promptly. With Poland and the Czech Republic providing over 20 percent of Ukraine’s major weapons imports, the two countries are making significant contributions to the ongoing conflict.

To tackle the labor crisis, the Czech government is exploring the possibility of employing Ukrainian refugees residing in the country. Meanwhile, Poland’s state-owned PGZ is leveraging social media advertisements and campaigns to entice skilled workers to join the arms industry.

As the booming arms industry drives defense spending worldwide, there is a heightened need for skilled workers with technical expertise, making it imperative for Central Europe’s arms manufacturers to find creative solutions to secure their future success.