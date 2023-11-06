Libya’s Ousted Foreign Minister a Scapegoat for Rivalry

The recent dismissal of Libya’s foreign minister, Najla Mangoush, following her meeting with her Israeli counterpart in Rome, reveals a deeper struggle for power within the country. While it has been suggested that her removal was a consequence of Libya’s rival leaders using her as a scapegoat, analysts argue that this decision is a reflection of the ongoing rivalry between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and the rival administration in the east. This power struggle has plagued Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the downfall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The meeting between Mangoush and the Israeli foreign minister has been linked to the United States’ push for more Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel. However, Libya’s political landscape makes this a contentious issue. While Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh has publicly declared his rejection of normalization with Israel and has shown support for the Palestinian people, there are ongoing discussions about creating a new interim government between the Dbeibeh and Haftar families instead of holding elections.

The dismissal of Mangoush has sparked protests in Tripoli and other cities, with demonstrators expressing their opposition to ties with Israel and waving Palestinian flags. It is clear that the issue of normalization with Israel is highly divisive within Libya.

As the power struggle continues, it is crucial to consider the impact of international pressure on Libya’s political decisions. The United Nations and the United States have been pushing for much-awaited presidential and legislative elections in the country, and it is likely that this pressure played a role in the Mangoush-Cohen meeting. However, the outcome of these elections and the future direction of Libya remain uncertain.

In conclusion, the dismissal of Najla Mangoush as Libya’s foreign minister highlights the complex dynamics at play within the country. It is evident that her removal is a result of the ongoing rivalry between rival leaders, as well as the contentious issue of ties with Israel. As Libya navigates its political future, it is crucial to address the underlying power struggles and find a path towards stability and unity.