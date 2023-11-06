Israel and Bahrain Continue to Strengthen Ties

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recently met with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to discuss Israel’s efforts to normalize ties with additional Arab countries. The meeting also emphasized the importance of economic and civil relations between the two nations, including the finalization of a free trade agreement. While the reason for the change in meeting location from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the Crown Prince was not immediately clear, it highlights the continued commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Cohen also met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, with discussions focusing on regional security issues and areas of cooperation in investment, trade, and other fields. Although Zayani reiterated the importance of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, an Israeli official downplayed the significance of this statement, emphasizing that it reflects the positions of other international players as well.

In addition to the political meetings, Cohen visited the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, where he met with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper. This demonstrates the continuous collaboration between Israel, Bahrain, and the United States in ensuring regional security.

Furthermore, Cohen inaugurated Israel’s new embassy in Manama, marking a milestone in the growing relationship between the two countries. Israel is keen on expanding its trade relations with Bahrain, which currently amount to only $50 million annually. By comparison, Israel’s bilateral trade relationship with the United Arab Emirates is expected to reach $3 billion this year. The Israeli government sees potential for further economic growth and is actively seeking opportunities for increased cooperation.

Cohen’s visit to Bahrain is a crucial step in fostering deeper connections between the two nations. As they continue to implement the Abraham Accords, Israel and Bahrain are determined to strengthen their diplomatic ties and explore avenues for mutual growth and prosperity.