Israel Open to Offering Gestures to Palestinians for Saudi Arabia Deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has expressed the willingness to offer gestures to the Palestinians in order to conclude a deal with Saudi Arabia. Cohen made the statement in an interview with the widely read Arabic news site, Elaph. While the details of the potential gestures were not disclosed, Cohen emphasized that the Palestinian issue would not be an obstacle to peace, citing the success of the Abraham Accords as an example.

Cohen believes that a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be a historic opportunity for a peace process that could have a positive impact on the entire Middle East and the world. Additionally, he stated that such a deal would provide US President Joe Biden with an achievement before the elections, benefiting the domestic and global economy.

The Israeli Foreign Minister also highlighted the potential benefits for Saudi Arabia, including strengthened security and economy. However, the exact status of the talks and Israel’s involvement in them remain unclear. Cohen did not disclose whether there have been secret meetings between the two sides.

In addressing the threat from Hezbollah, Cohen warned the Shiite militia not to test Israel’s patience. He stated that Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is weak and hiding like a mouse in the cellar. Cohen emphasized Israel’s capability to revert Lebanon back to the stone age if necessary. He also dismissed the notion that Israel’s internal debates over the judicial overhaul program indicate weakness, asserting that these debates demonstrate the strength and cohesion of the Israeli state.

Senior intelligence officials have reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the historic opportunity that Israel’s enemies, particularly Iran and Hezbollah, perceive in shifting the regional power balance. Furthermore, Hezbollah officials have discussed exploiting the current upheaval in Israeli society caused by the judicial reform plans.

While the path to a potential deal with Saudi Arabia remains uncertain, Cohen’s openness to offering gestures to the Palestinians indicates Israel’s commitment to pursuing peace and stability in the region. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for the Middle East and the wider international community.