Netanyahu Publicly Rebukes Foreign Minister Cohen for Controversial Meeting

In a surprising turn of events, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly reprimanded his Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, for holding a meeting with Libya’s counterpart, Najla Mangoush, and making it known to the public. While Netanyahu claimed that he was unaware of the meeting, it has since been revealed that he had prior knowledge of Cohen’s diplomatic engagement.

The fallout from the meeting has been significant, with Libya swiftly requesting that the Israeli Foreign Ministry remove an Arabic-language statement about the encounter from their social media platforms. Although the posts were taken down, the damage had already been done as Israeli outlets had already reported on the meeting.

Hours after the revelation, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh suspended Mangoush and initiated an investigation into her actions. It is worth noting that Libya’s foreign ministry denies any official interaction took place. As a result, Mangoush quickly fled to Turkey.

While Cohen faced criticism from political opponents and diplomatic officials, Netanyahu’s public rebuke has also strained their relationship. The prime minister’s statement caught Cohen off guard and indicates a lack of trust, possibly resulting in limitations on his role as foreign minister. Netanyahu has a history of isolating individuals who cause difficulties, and Cohen may find himself in that position now.

Furthermore, Cohen’s decision to publicize the meeting despite objections from intelligence bodies, such as the Mossad and the National Security Council, will likely hinder future cooperation on sensitive matters. These intelligence agencies may view Cohen’s actions as stepping on their toes and hold reservations about sharing information with him.

The ongoing conflict over government’s judicial overhaul plan also plays a role in this debacle. Cohen’s supporters accuse intelligence agencies against the policies of Netanyahu’s government of attempting to undermine his work. They argue that Cohen’s achievements showcase that the diplomatic consequences of the judicial overhaul are not as severe as portrayed by these agencies.

Cohen’s accomplishments during his tenure, such as agreements with Sudan, Oman, Turkmenistan, and the transfer of embassies to Jerusalem, have been overshadowed by the Libya incident. Some officials argue that these achievements were made possible through close coordination with the Mossad and the National Security Council, disproving claims of sabotage.

Looking ahead, Cohen is scheduled to visit Bahrain next week, but it remains to be seen if the visit will be postponed or canceled altogether. The controversy surrounding the Libya meeting has undoubtedly damaged Cohen’s reputation internationally, but he continues to enjoy popularity within his own party, Likud. Cohen’s claims of political prosecution in the aftermath of the incident have resonated with party activists who view him as a victim of the anti-overhaul movement.

In conclusion, Netanyahu’s public rebuke of Foreign Minister Cohen for his controversial meeting with Libya’s counterpart has sparked a significant turmoil. The incident has strained Cohen’s relationship with the prime minister and may result in limitations on his role as foreign minister. The repercussions of this diplomatic misstep highlight the complex dynamics at play within the Israeli government and its international relationships.

FAQs

1. What was the controversy surrounding Foreign Minister Cohen’s meeting with Libya’s Najla Mangoush?

The controversy arose when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly criticized Cohen for meeting with Mangoush and making it public knowledge. Netanyahu claimed to be unaware of the meeting, even though he had prior knowledge of it.

2. How did Libya respond to the meeting being publicized?

Libya swiftly asked the Israeli Foreign Ministry to remove an Arabic-language statement about the meeting from their social media accounts. While the posts were deleted, the information had already been reported by Israeli media outlets.

3. What were the consequences for Najla Mangoush, Libya’s counterpart?

Following the meeting, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh suspended Mangoush and initiated an investigation into her actions. She subsequently fled to Turkey.

4. Will there be limitations on Eli Cohen’s role as Foreign Minister?

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s public rebuke suggests a lack of trust in Cohen, which could result in limitations on his activity as foreign minister. Netanyahu has a history of isolating individuals who cause difficulties.

5. How does this incident affect the relationship between Cohen and intelligence agencies?

Cohen’s decision to publicize the meeting against the objections of intelligence bodies such as the Mossad and the National Security Council may hinder future cooperation on sensitive matters. These agencies may view Cohen’s actions as stepping on their toes and become hesitant to share information with him.