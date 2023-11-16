Florida Judge Upholds Law Restricting Chinese Property Ownership

In a recent ruling, a federal judge in Florida has declined to block a law that limits land ownership for Chinese citizens. The law, known as SB 264 or Interests of Foreign Countries, was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in May and has been in effect since July 1. It prohibits individuals “domiciled” in China, who do not hold U.S. citizenship or permanent residency, from owning property in Florida.

Additionally, the law restricts citizens of several other countries, including Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Syria, from purchasing property or agricultural land within 10 miles of military installations or critical infrastructure facilities. Critics argue that the exemptions are narrow, and the penalties are severe.

The ruling from Judge Allen Winstor allows the law to remain in force while the case is being heard in court. The Justice Department had previously deemed the law to be in violation of the Constitution, but the judge ruled that the petitioners failed to demonstrate that their case would succeed on its merits. The judge also noted that the plaintiffs were unable to prove intent of discrimination based on race.

Governor DeSantis has expressed his support for the law, stating that it is necessary to protect Florida from the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. He views China as a significant economic, strategic, and security threat to the United States. However, civil rights groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), argue that the law is discriminatory against Asian immigrants and uses false claims of national security as justification.

The ACLU, along with a coalition, plans to appeal the decision. They believe that the law’s provisions are unlawful and violate federal civil rights laws, as well as undermine constitutional rights. The Justice Department also opposed the law, highlighting its potential to cause harm based on national origin without effectively increasing public safety.

While this ruling pertains specifically to Florida, similar discussions and legislation on Chinese land ownership have been taking place in other states, including Texas and Louisiana. A total of 27 states have considered proposals to ban or restrict foreign acquisitions of agricultural land, reflecting growing concerns about foreign influence and safeguarding national interests.

Overall, the ruling in Florida reinforces the state’s commitment to protecting its interests and the perceived threats posed by certain foreign countries. It demonstrates the ongoing tensions between the United States and China on various fronts and highlights the complexities surrounding property ownership and national security. As this issue continues to evolve, it is likely to invite further debate and legal challenges regarding the balance between safeguarding national interests and addressing concerns of discrimination and civil rights.

