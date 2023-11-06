Invest 93L: Uncertainty Surrounds Potential Tropical Cyclone

Forecasters at the FOX Forecast Center are keeping a close eye on Invest 93L, a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico. With a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours, the system has prompted a state of emergency declaration in Florida.

Invest 93L, which lacks a defined center of circulation, is currently located near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and is generating showers and thunderstorms. While its exact path remains unclear, some computer models suggest a potential landfall in Florida. Although it’s too early to predict with certainty, emergency officials are urging residents along the Gulf Coast to review their hurricane preparedness plans.

Florida’s Emergency Management Division is closely monitoring the situation, particularly the risk of flooding across the state if Invest 93L strengthens into a tropical storm or hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantis has already issued a state of emergency for half of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the need for residents to be prepared for any potential impacts.

The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico pose an additional concern. As Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida’s Emergency Management Division, explains, “The Gulf of Mexico is very, very warm right now. So we don’t know exactly what we’re going to be facing.” Consequently, authorities are taking the necessary precautions and advising residents to heed the instructions of their local emergency managers.

While the future strength of Invest 93L and the likelihood of a landfall remain uncertain, individuals along the Gulf Coast are encouraged to stay informed through FOX Weather’s Hurricane HQ and by downloading the FOX Weather app. It is crucial to stay prepared and ready to take swift action if necessary.