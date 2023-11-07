Typhoon Haikui Leaves Devastating Impact on Southeastern China

Torrential rain and strong winds pounded southeastern China as Typhoon Haikui made landfall, unleashing floods and causing widespread damage. The remnants of the typhoon shattered rainfall records in the province of Fujian, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing cities to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of their residents.

The city of Fuzhou, the provincial capital, bore the brunt of the extreme weather conditions, with rainfall reaching up to 554 mm (1.8 feet) in just a single day. This unprecedented amount of precipitation exceeded the records set by Typhoon Doksuri in July, which had already caused extensive flooding and significant losses.

The heavy rain resulted in 49 reservoirs exceeding their flood limits, causing further concerns about potential breaches and exacerbating the already dire situation. Homes were flooded, power and communication systems were damaged, and farmland was inundated, amounting to losses of 552.1 million yuan ($75 million).

Videos and images on social media showcased the destructive power of the floods, with streets turning into rivers, vehicles being swept away, and infrastructure being severely compromised. The impact was felt not only in Fuzhou but also in nearby cities like Fuqing, where the scenes were equally devastating.

The situation has highlighted the vulnerabilities of urban drainage and other infrastructure in many cities in Fujian. Chen Yunong, a provincial official, emphasized the urgent need to address the issue of waterlogging in both old and new urban areas. This event serves as a stark reminder that the region must invest in robust infrastructure to mitigate the impact of future extreme weather events.

As the rain continues to pour in central and southern parts of the province, local authorities are on high alert. Six cities, including Putian and Quanzhou, have been identified as being at risk of flash floods and landslides. Evacuation plans are being put into place, and preparations are underway to ensure the safety of those in the most vulnerable areas.

The aftermath of Typhoon Haikui serves as a somber reminder of the destructive power of nature and the importance of resilient infrastructure to protect communities from the devastating impact of extreme weather events. It is imperative that authorities take proactive measures to strengthen infrastructure and enhance drainage systems to safeguard the well-being of their residents.