New Storms Devastate Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria: Severe Flooding and Rising Death Toll

ISTANBUL and ATHENS, Greece – A series of powerful rainstorms wreaked havoc on Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria, resulting in widespread flooding and an increasing death toll. As rescue teams continue their efforts, the toll has risen to 14, with seven additional bodies discovered in the affected areas.

In northwestern Turkey, near the Bulgarian border, a devastating flash flood at a campsite claimed the lives of at least five people. Tragically, three more bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while one person is still reported missing. Bungalow homes were swept away, accentuating the destructive force of the floodwaters.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, also fell victim to the relentless storms. Two fatalities occurred, including a 32-year-old Guinean citizen who was trapped in his basement apartment, as well as a 57-year-old woman who was swept away by the floods. The Istanbul governor’s office reported that over 1,750 homes and businesses were affected by the surging floodwaters, causing significant damage.

Meanwhile, in Greece, record rainfall led to flash floods and claimed at least three lives near the central city of Volos. The fire service also reported three individuals missing. Traffic bans were implemented in various regions, including Volos and the resort island of Skiathos, where many households were left without essential utilities. Additional regions near Volos were subjected to traffic bans, with ongoing storms expected to continue until Thursday afternoon.

Streams overflowed, carrying vehicles into the sea in the Pilion area of Greece. Rockfalls caused roadblocks, a small bridge was washed away, and widespread electricity outages occurred. Authorities took precautionary measures, such as evacuating a retirement home in Volos, to ensure the safety of residents.

The village of Pilion experienced an unprecedented level of rainfall, measuring 75.4 centimeters (nearly 30 inches), which surpassed records dating back to at least 2006. Considering that the average annual rainfall in the Athens region amounts to approximately 40 centimeters (15.75 inches), this deluge highlights the severity of the storm.

As the storms unleashed chaos, Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast also endured significant damage. A storm resulted in widespread flooding, leading to the recovery of two additional bodies from the sea, bringing the total death toll to four. Cars and camper vans were swept away in the coastal town of Tsarevo, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency. Rivers throughout the region overflowed, causing bridges to collapse and disrupting traffic.

The consequences of these catastrophic storms have impacted the tourism industry in Bulgaria, with about 4,000 individuals affected along the southern stretch of the Black Sea coast. Transportation of tourists has become perilous due to dangerous road conditions resulting from the floods.

Despite the challenges posed by this calamitous weather, organizations and authorities in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria are working tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected and mitigate further damage.

