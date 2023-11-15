Severe Flooding Devastates Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria: A Consequence of Climate Change

The recent severe flooding in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria has resulted in at least 15 deaths and numerous missing individuals. Entire buildings and bridges have been destroyed, major roadways have transformed into rivers of mud, and villages have been submerged. To combat this devastating situation, over 800 rescue missions have been carried out.

One of the hardest-hit areas was central Greece, where an astounding 30 inches of rainfall occurred within a single day. This represents the highest daily rainfall total ever recorded in the country, more than double the typical annual rainfall. The extraordinary weather conditions responsible for the flooding are part of a larger pattern that has brought extreme rainfall and heat to other parts of Europe this week. It is worth noting that this pattern follows a string of fatal summer wildfires in Greece, contributing to the susceptibility of the terrain to flooding.

Climate change plays a significant role in the increased risk of excessive rainfall, extreme heat, and wildfires. Scientists assert that the changing climate is magnifying these weather events, making them more frequent and intense. This is a pressing issue that requires global attention and concerted efforts to mitigate its effects.

The flood-related fatalities reported as of Thursday morning include seven deaths in Turkey, where five individuals perished in a flash flood at a campsite in the northwestern region and two lost their lives in Istanbul during the raging floodwaters. In Greece, four deaths occurred near the port city of Volos and in Karditsa, with additional individuals reported missing. Bulgaria also experienced four casualties.

Videos circulating on social media reveal the distressing scenes of people being rescued from raging waters, restaurant tables being swept away in Athens, staircases turning into waterfalls near the Acropolis, and houses submerged up to their roofs. Rescuers faced adverse conditions such as strong torrents, debris, and lightning, which complicated their operations.

The most impacted areas in Greece included the southern and eastern regions near Athens, Volos, and Karditsa. Notably, the village of Zagora on the Pelion Peninsula received a staggering 29.7 inches of rain within a span of less than 21 hours on Tuesday. Similarly, Karditsa received 13 inches of rain in just 19 hours on Wednesday. These figures exceed the average annual rainfall for these areas, leading to over 4,000 calls for assistance. Floodwaters reached heights exceeding six feet, while some areas received more than double their average annual rainfall in just 12 hours.

According to the Copernicus Emergency Management Service of the European Union, approximately 45,448 acres (18,392 hectares) of land in Greece have been flooded. Turkey also experienced heavy rainfall, with as much as 5 inches falling in just one hour in Istanbul. Buildings were inundated, and vehicles were submerged. Bulgaria witnessed flooding along its southeastern Black Sea coast, particularly in the resort town of Tsarevo, where several bridges were reportedly destroyed.

While the storm continues to drift away to the south, the village of Rovies on the Greek island of Evia remains affected by flooding. However, the situation is expected to improve as Thursday night progresses.

The extreme rainfall associated with this weather event, referred to as Storm Daniel, was forecasted earlier in the week. It is connected to a weather phenomenon known as a “blocking pattern,” characterized by stalled weather systems. Some research suggests that human-caused climate change could make these patterns more prevalent. A similar pattern caused severe flooding in Spain last weekend and has contributed to record-breaking heatwaves in western Europe this week.

This situation highlights the existence of an Omega block, an atmospheric phenomenon characterized by a heat dome flanked by two powerful storms. This combination creates a sort of atmospheric stalemate or traffic jam, resulting in intense rainfall observed in Greece. This split flow jet stream, coupled with extreme blocks, is becoming increasingly common in Europe.

It is important to note that the flooding in southeastern Europe follows a series of deadly wildfires in Greece. The burnt areas are particularly vulnerable to flooding and mudslides due to the lack of vegetation, which normally aids in absorbing rainfall.

As we face the devastating consequences of climate change, it is imperative that we take immediate action to reduce our carbon emissions and implement measures to adapt to these changing weather patterns. Only through global cooperation and comprehensive strategies can we effectively combat the challenges presented by the escalating climate crisis.

