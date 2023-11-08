Massive Flood in Derna Highlights Ongoing Challenges in Libya

The death toll in Libya’s coastal city of Derna has reached a staggering 11,300 after a massive flood caused by the breaching of two dams during heavy rains, according to the Libyan Red Crescent. The toll is expected to rise even further with another 10,100 people reported missing. This devastating flood has not only resulted in loss of life but has also exposed the vulnerabilities of an oil-rich country already grappling with conflict.

One survivor vividly described the terrifying ordeal of being swept away by the rising water with his mother. From his hospital bed, he recalled witnessing cars and bodies being carried away by the force of the flood. The storm also claimed the lives of approximately 170 people in other parts of eastern Libya.

Emergency workers are still sifting through the mud and rubble, hopeful of finding survivors. The ongoing search mission has led to the recovery of over 3,000 bodies, with an additional 2,000 still being processed. The scale of destruction is immense, and rescue teams are facing numerous obstacles, including blocked roads and destroyed infrastructure.

The disaster in Derna has underscored the poor maintenance and inadequate infrastructure that have plagued Libya for years. The lack of functional early warning and emergency management systems further intensified the human casualties, leaving many to question the efficacy of crisis response in a war-torn country. Experts have pointed to corruption, financial mismanagement, and neglect by authorities as contributing factors to the failing infrastructure.

In the face of this tragedy, international aid organizations have called on Libyan authorities to ensure dignified treatment of the dead and cautioned against hasty mass burials. Efforts are also underway to establish a sea corridor for emergency relief and evacuations, given the extensive damage to the city’s roads and bridges.

Moving forward, it is crucial for Libya to address these underlying challenges in order to prevent similar catastrophes in the future. Strengthening infrastructure, improving maintenance practices, and implementing effective warning systems are all essential steps towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the Libyan people.