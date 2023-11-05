The Devastating Floods in Libya: A Reflection of Neglected Infrastructure

In the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, the death toll has risen to a staggering 11,300, with an additional 10,100 people reported missing. The floods were triggered by the breaching of two dams following heavy rains caused by an unusually strong Mediterranean storm. The devastating impact of the floodwaters has exposed the vulnerabilities of the oil-rich country, which has been grappling with ongoing conflict since the 2011 uprising that toppled long-ruling dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The collapse of the two dams outside Derna was a result of negligence and years of infrastructure deterioration. Despite the allocation of over 2 million euros for maintenance purposes in 2012 and 2013, the dams had not been properly maintained. This negligence is indicative of the widespread neglect of infrastructure in Libya, primarily due to the country’s divided governance between rival governments in the east and west.

The devastating floods have prompted a rare moment of unity, as government agencies across the country have rushed to provide aid and assistance to the affected areas. The Tobruk-based government of eastern Libya has taken the lead in relief efforts, while the Tripoli-based western government has allocated significant funds for reconstruction. In a show of solidarity, an armed group in Tripoli has sent a convoy with humanitarian aid to the affected regions.

The recovery efforts in Derna are ongoing, as rescue teams continue to search for survivors and recover bodies from the wreckage. The floods have displaced at least 30,000 people in Derna alone, while several thousand others have been forced to leave their homes in other eastern towns. The damaged access roads have posed challenges for international rescue teams and humanitarian aid to reach the affected areas, but there have been some successes in clearing routes and delivering necessary supplies.

As the international community rallies to support Libya, the United Nations has issued an emergency appeal for $71.4 million to address the urgent needs of 250,000 people directly affected by the floods. The International Committee of the Red Cross has provided crucial support, including body bags, medical supplies, and food, to the hard-hit communities. Aid and rescue teams from neighboring countries such as Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia have joined the relief efforts, and Italy has dispatched naval vessels carrying humanitarian aid and search and rescue equipment.

The devastating floods in Libya highlight the dire consequences of neglected infrastructure amidst ongoing conflict. This tragedy serves as a call to action for both domestic and international stakeholders to prioritize infrastructure development and ensure the safety and well-being of the Libyan people.