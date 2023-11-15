Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Libya: A Country in Crisis

CAIRO — The recent Mediterranean storm, Daniel, has unleashed disastrous floods in Libya, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. The floods, caused by the overflow of dams and the destruction of neighborhoods, have led to significant loss of life and widespread destruction in coastal towns across the eastern region of the country.

The city of Derna, which has already suffered from years of conflict and insecurity, bore the brunt of the disaster. The inadequate infrastructure and the chaotic state of affairs in Libya have exacerbated the impact of the storm. Compounded with the ongoing division between rival administrations and the influence of militias and foreign governments, the country is ill-equipped to handle such natural disasters.

As of late Monday, the confirmed death toll from the flooding stood at 61, although this did not include the casualties from Derna. The city remains inaccessible, and it is estimated that thousands of people are missing, believed to have been swept away by the floodwaters after the burst of two upstream dams. Disturbing videos posted online by residents of Derna depict the scale of devastation, with entire residential areas erased and multistory apartment buildings partially collapsed into the mud.

The Prime Minister of the east Libyan government, Ossama Hamad, declared Derna a disaster zone, and expressed fears that the death toll could exceed 2,000 with thousands more missing. Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for the country’s armed forces, believes that the collapse of the nearby dams triggered a lethal flash flood that led to the catastrophe.

Libya has been grappling with instability since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. The lack of a central government and the resultant lawlessness have impeded investment in infrastructure and public services while permitting unregulated private construction. The country is currently divided between competing administrations, each backed by different militias.

Derna, along with the city of Sirte, has experienced prolonged periods of extremist control, including a stint under the Islamic State group. However, forces loyal to the east-based government managed to expel the extremists in 2018. Despite this, the region remains vulnerable due to its geographical location and the wider political dynamics within the country.

The impact of the floods extends beyond Derna. The eastern town of Bayda has reported at least 46 deaths, while the coastal town of Susa and the towns of Shahatt and Omar al-Mokhtar have reported a total of 14 deaths. The Libyan Red Crescent has also tragically lost three of its workers during relief efforts.

The situation in Derna is described as catastrophic, with no electricity or communications. The interior minister of the east Libyan government, Essam Abu Zeriba, estimates that over 5,000 people are missing in Derna, with many swept away towards the Mediterranean. Urgent assistance from local and international agencies is desperately needed to alleviate the suffering and aid in the recovery of the city.

It is clear that Libya’s vulnerability to these kinds of natural disasters is closely intertwined with its ongoing crisis and lack of a unified government. As the country grapples with numerous challenges, including political fragmentation, conflict, and economic instability, it is essential for concerted efforts to be made to address both short-term relief and long-term resilience-building measures. Only through collective action can Libya begin to mitigate the devastating effects of such disasters and secure a more stable future for its people.

