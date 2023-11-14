Raging Floodwaters Put China’s Disaster Response Systems to the Test

China is currently facing a major challenge as its disaster response systems are being pushed to their limits by widespread flooding caused by record-breaking rainfall. Swollen rivers and waterlogged cities are posing significant threats to the safety of residents and the effectiveness of relief efforts.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri, which made landfall in southern China, the northern regions have been battered by extreme rainfall. Beijing, for instance, has experienced its highest recorded rainfall in 140 years, while Hebei province has been drenched with the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain. As a result, a vast area the size of Britain is grappling with the immense task of managing overflowing waterways, rescuing thousands of trapped individuals, and safeguarding affected communities.

The Hai river basin, where five rivers converge in northern China, is undergoing a “flood evolution process.” This has put flood-control engineering systems to their most severe test since the devastating inundations of 1996. Back then, central China’s Yangtze river basin suffered large-scale flooding, resulting in significant loss of life, widespread property damage, and extensive destruction of agricultural land.

In response to the current crisis, Hebei authorities have raised the emergency response level for natural disasters from III to II. Meanwhile, Beijing has issued warnings about landslides on the outskirts of the city. Unfortunately, it is estimated that floodwaters in Hebei may take up to a month to recede. Zhuozhou, the most severely affected city in the region, has already witnessed the evacuation of approximately 100,000 people, accounting for around one-sixth of its population.

China has long been aware of the risks of urban waterlogging, exacerbated by rapid urbanization and the conversion of floodplains into concrete jungles. Climate change-induced extreme weather events have further exacerbated this issue. Official data indicates that almost all of China’s major cities (98%) are susceptible to flooding and waterlogging. Moreover, meteorologists predict a potential 50% increase in rainfall in northeastern provinces during August.

Concerns are mounting among citizens, with one netizen on China’s microblogging platform, Weibo, expressing frustration about the lack of progress in water discharge and rescue efforts in Zhuozhou. It is reported that parts of the city are submerged under six meters (20 feet) of water. However, it is important to note that this is not solely a result of heavy rainfall but rather a consequence of inadequate flood discharge measures.

The ongoing rescue operations present numerous logistical challenges. In the township of Matou, roads have turned into rivers, power and drinking water supplies have been disrupted, and residents have been trapped in their homes. Rescue teams are tirelessly navigating the waterlogged streets, employing rubber rafts, boats, and large forklifts to evacuate residents from high-rise buildings and transport them to safety.

Yet, rescue efforts have been hindered by several factors. Local government officials and emergency management authorities have halted the acceptance of new rescue teams from outside areas, citing blocked pathways and the need for better coordination to ensure everyone’s safety. Consequently, eager rescuers from across China have faced delays and uncertainty, as local approval is required before they can commence operations.

China’s challenges persist as Typhoon Khanun churns in the East China Sea and moves towards Japan. The storm is forecasted to approach China’s Zhejiang and Fujian provinces by Friday, potentially exacerbating an already dire situation.

Though China’s disaster response systems are being put to the test, authorities and relief efforts remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of impacted communities. As the country continues to grapple with the devastating effects of the floods, it is crucial for coordinated efforts and efficient strategies to be implemented to mitigate further damage and aid those in need.

