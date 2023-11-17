Flood Crisis Leaves Derna Reeling, While Recovery Efforts Face Challenges

Derna, a city in eastern Libya, is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating flood that has caused widespread destruction. As the search for the missing continues, bodies continue to wash up on the shore, further deepening the tragedy.

The flood has left its mark on Derna, with Central Street, once a bustling hub of economic activity, now standing virtually empty. The eerie silence is interrupted only by the sound of the wind whistling through damaged buildings. In the midst of this desolation, a few individuals sit quietly, sipping coffee and reflecting on the devastation.

Tarek Faheem al-Hasadi, a 44-year-old teacher, is among those counting their losses. Tragically, his wife and five young grandchildren lost their lives in the flood, while he and his son managed to survive by seeking refuge on the roof. Al-Hasadi fears that the road to recovery will be long and that the support being provided is temporary. Despite his profound grief, he remains determined to stay in the area and rebuild his life.

Derna’s seafront tells a tale of destruction, with wrecked cars perched on concrete storm breakers and driftwood scattered among muddy pools. Rescue teams and helicopters are tirelessly working to clear the area and search for bodies. Entire neighborhoods in Derna, home to an estimated 120,000 residents, have been swept away or buried in merciless mud following the breach of two dams south of the city.

The International Organization for Migration mission in Libya believes that over 5,000 people have perished in the flood, with 3,922 deaths confirmed in hospitals. Additionally, more than 38,640 people have been displaced in the flood-stricken region. These alarming figures, however, may not reflect the true extent of the tragedy.

Rescue worker Qais, who hails from Tunisia, describes the situation as “very, very tragic” and emphasizes that the damage caused by the flood is unprecedented in its magnitude. Over the past three days alone, more than 450 bodies have been recovered from the seashore, including some found under the rubble. As Kamal Al-Siwi, the official responsible for missing persons, explains, the search and recovery mission is complex and time-consuming, and it will likely take months, if not years, to complete.

Multiple international efforts are underway to aid Derna in its time of need. The World Health Organization has flown in emergency supplies, including essential medicines and body bags, to help nearly 250,000 affected individuals across eastern Libya. Saudi Arabia and Russia have also sent aid flights, with the latter providing a mobile hospital. Additionally, an Italian naval ship has arrived in Derna, carrying vital supplies such as tents, blankets, water pumps, and tractors.

The flood crisis has necessitated the burial of over 1,000 individuals in mass graves, raising concerns about water contamination and the psychological impact on grieving families. While the head of Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control, Hayder Al-Sayah, assures that the risk of disease transmission is minimal, recorded cases of diarrhea have already increased due to people consuming polluted water.

Derna has long been beset by challenges, with political turmoil and conflicts ravaging the region since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The city, formerly under the control of jihadist militants, was later seized by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army. Moreover, the lack of infrastructure maintenance and ongoing political divisions in Libya pose additional hurdles in the recovery efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many people have been affected by the flood in Derna?

Over 38,640 individuals have been displaced in the flood-stricken region, with an estimated 120,000 residents impacted.

2. How many casualties have been reported so far?

The International Organization for Migration mission in Libya believes that more than 5,000 people have lost their lives due to the flood, with 3,922 deaths confirmed in hospitals. However, the true death toll might be higher.

3. What is being done to support the recovery efforts in Derna?

The World Health Organization has delivered emergency aid, including essential medicines and body bags, to assist nearly 250,000 affected individuals across eastern Libya. Additionally, countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Italy have sent aid flights with essential supplies and equipment.

4. What are the main challenges faced in the recovery process?

The flood crisis has posed several challenges, including the need for mass burials, the risk of water contamination, and the mental distress experienced by grieving families. Furthermore, the lack of infrastructure maintenance and political divisions in Libya complicate the recovery efforts.

Sources: Reuters