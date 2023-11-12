New Perspectives: The Devastating Floods in Eastern Libya

The recent floods in eastern Libya have brought tragedy and destruction to the region, with a death toll that has reached a staggering 5,300. These floods have been described as a “calamity of epic proportions” by the United Nations, signaling the magnitude of the disaster. As search and rescue teams continue their efforts, it is expected that the number of casualties will continue to rise.

The Libyan Interior Ministry reports that over 7,000 people have been injured, further highlighting the extent of the devastation caused by the floods. Additionally, an alarming number of individuals, approximately 9,000, are still missing, leaving families desperate for any news of their loved ones. Moreover, the displacement of around 30,000 people from their homes has added to the scale of this humanitarian crisis, as reported by the International Organization for Migration.

Mediterranean storm Daniel has been identified as the main culprit behind this widespread flooding. Its torrential rains resulted in the complete submersion of entire neighborhoods and tragically swept away numerous bodies out to sea. The Libyan National Center of Meteorology has disclosed that the city of Bayda experienced an astounding 16 inches of rainfall within just 24 hours, as documented by the flood tracking website Floodlist.

Among the affected areas, the port city of Derna has been hit the hardest. Two dams in close proximity collapsed, causing immense damage and leaving a quarter of the city completely devastated. Electricity and communication infrastructure have been severed, leaving Derna in a state of complete disarray. The International Rescue Committee characterizes the situation in Derna as an “unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” with an estimated 6,000 people feared missing and over 20,000 displaced.

In response to the catastrophe, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan military faction controlling the eastern part of the country, announced in a televised address that rescue and relief efforts were already in progress. Immediate instructions were given to allocate necessary medical equipment, operate medical convoys, and provide shelter to those who lost their homes. The government has been directed to establish a specialized committee to assess the damage and initiate reconstruction efforts promptly.

Various countries, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Iran, Qatar, and Turkey, have pledged to send aid to Libya, recognizing the urgency of the situation. However, delivering assistance to the affected areas remains a significant challenge due to blocked roads impeding access. Although some aid has started to arrive, it has faced obstacles due to the ongoing political instability in Libya, which is divided between two rival governments.

Amidst these difficulties, Egypt has demonstrated its commitment to assisting Libya by sending a Mistral helicopter carrier to serve as a field hospital. Three military aid planes carrying drugs, medical supplies, and search and rescue teams have also been dispatched, with an additional 10 aircraft carrying medical staff scheduled for deployment to help evacuate survivors. Egypt has tragically already recovered the bodies of 87 of its citizens who fell victim to the floods.

As the region grapples with this unfolding tragedy, the international community must come together to provide support and aid to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods in eastern Libya. The recovery efforts will undoubtedly take time, but with collective efforts and resources, it is hoped that the affected communities can rebuild and heal in the face of such immense devastation.

