Passenger’s Unpleasant Experience on Flight Highlights the Importance of Proper Etiquette

A recent incident on a flight from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City has shed light on the importance of practicing good manners while traveling. Pornpreeya Keng, a 27-year-old traveler, found herself feeling ill and dizzy after the passenger seated behind her decided to prop his bare feet up on her armrest.

The incident, which was captured on video by Keng, showcases the discomfort and lack of consideration shown by some passengers. Instead of directly confronting the man about his inappropriate behavior, Keng opted to record the event on her phone. She later explained that she was uncomfortable with the idea of engaging in a confrontation.

In the video, Keng can be seen visibly disturbed by the passenger’s feet on her armrest. In an attempt to mitigate the smell and alleviate her discomfort, she resorted to using a menthol nasal inhaler. Despite shifting in her seat to express her dissatisfaction, the man remained oblivious to her discomfort.

Eventually, Keng decided to seek assistance from a flight attendant who promptly asked the passenger to remove his feet from her armrest. Thankfully, he complied with the request and the situation was resolved.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper flight etiquette. Passengers should educate themselves on the expected norms of behavior and be considerate of their fellow travelers. It is crucial to be aware of personal space and refrain from encroaching on others’ comfort.

Furthermore, if confronted with a similar situation, individuals should take prompt action. Polite communication with the offending passenger or seeking assistance from the flight crew can help resolve such issues effectively.

We reached out to Jacqueline Whitmore, a Florida-based etiquette expert, who emphasized the impoliteness of the barefoot passenger’s actions. According to Whitmore, the disgruntled passenger had two suitable options: politely asking the man to remove his feet or alerting a flight attendant. She also stressed the need for travelers to remember their manners while away from home.

In conclusion, this incident highlights the necessity of practicing good etiquette while traveling. By being considerate of others and adhering to social norms, aircraft cabins can become more comfortable and enjoyable environments for everyone.