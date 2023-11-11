Saudi Arabia’s Resurgence in Washington: A Delicate Balance

Washington, D.C. – In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabia has managed to regain favor with both Washington and the international community, marking a significant shift in its global standing. While the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of a Saudi hit squad had initially soured relations between the two nations, subsequent developments have allowed Saudi Arabia to gradually rebuild its reputation.

President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner played a pivotal role in embracing Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for the kingdom’s current resurgence. However, it is worth noting that even President Joe Biden has contributed to this rehabilitation, despite his initial promises to hold the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, accountable for Khashoggi’s murder.

The close ties between Saudi Arabia and various influential sectors, such as Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and nonprofit organizations, have certainly helped in reshaping the perception of Crown Prince MBS. Through economic investments and donations, Saudi Arabia has managed to sway media organizations, think tanks, and even key figures in technology and the arts. This shift is not without its controversies, as allegations of compromised objectivity and the potential impact on human rights advocacy become pressing concerns.

One significant development that highlights Saudi Arabia’s renewed standing is the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations between the kingdom and Israel. Washington finds itself in the midst of negotiations where a range of incentives, including security agreements and a civilian nuclear program, are being considered as inducements for Saudi Arabia to sign this diplomatic agreement. These discussions, however, raise questions about the potential risks involved in aligning with a nation led by MBS, given his controversial record both domestically and in international conflicts.

While MBS has presented himself as a reformist figure, supported by voices from various political backgrounds, the reality on the ground is far from the promised progress. Political rights in Saudi Arabia remain limited, and coercive tactics are still employed to suppress dissent. The lack of accountability for human rights abuses is a cause for concern, as exemplified by the recent surge in executions within the country.

As the Biden administration navigates its foreign policy priorities, balancing the pursuit of human rights and national security interests becomes a challenging task. With the focus shifting towards countering China as a global competitor, human rights advocacy may take a back seat when dealing with countries like Saudi Arabia, which holds significant economic and geopolitical leverage.

Critics argue that the lack of clear consequences for Saudi Arabia’s actions, particularly in the Khashoggi case, perpetuates an environment of impunity that extends beyond its borders. Incidents such as the alleged assassination of activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, the targeting of dissidents abroad by Egypt, and the unresolved case of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s death highlight the ripple effect of inadequate accountability.

It is crucial to recognize that the situation in Saudi Arabia extends beyond the murder of Khashoggi. Advocates for human rights from within and outside Saudi Arabia highlight the escalating repression faced by Saudis expressing their opinions, with reports of life and death sentences becoming more frequent. The urgency to address these issues is underscored by the increasing number of executions in the country.

As Saudi Arabia continues to regain favor in Washington, striking a delicate balance between economic and political interests and standing up for human rights becomes imperative. The international community will closely watch how the Biden administration handles this complex relationship, weighing the cost of aligning with Saudi Arabia against the principles of accountability and justice.