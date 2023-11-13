Turkish Military Operation Results in Casualties in Iraq

The recent military operation launched by the Turkish military against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq has tragically led to the loss of five Turkish soldiers, according to the Turkish defence ministry. The clash occurred in the Zap region, where Turkey has been conducting its cross-border “Claw-Lock” operation since April 2022. With the aim of preventing the PKK from using Iraq as a base for attacks in Turkey, Ankara views this offensive as a defensive maneuver.

The Zap region poses a significant challenge for the Turkish military, as the PKK has established extensive fortifications in this rugged terrain. Despite facing attacks, the defence ministry is determined to rid the area of these terrorists and restore peace and stability. Designated as a “terrorist” group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, the PKK has been involved in a long-standing insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984, resulting in the loss of over 40,000 lives.

In addition to targeting the PKK, Turkey has also focused its efforts on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Iraq. The SDF predominantly comprises the People’s Protection Units (YPG), seen by Turkey as the Syrian branch of the PKK. While the Turkish military presence in northern Iraq is not endorsed by the central Iraqi government, which considers it illegal and has consistently criticized it, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has refrained from openly condemning it. Notably, the KRG’s prime minister, Masrour Barzani, visited Turkey shortly before the commencement of the Claw-Lock operation, expressing a desire for increased cooperation to enhance security and stability in the region.

