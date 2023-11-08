Tragedy Strikes: Bali Resort Elevator Accident Leaves Five Workers Dead

A tragic incident unfolded at the Ayuterra Resort in Kedewatan, Ubud, when a glass elevator carrying five workers suddenly plummeted 300 feet into a ravine. The resort, known for its Instagram-famous attractions, including the ill-fated elevator, now finds itself shrouded in grief and investigations.

The victims of this devastating mishap have been identified as Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, Ni Luh Supernigsih, Kadek Hardiyanti, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi. These young individuals, filled with dreams and aspirations, tragically lost their lives in an unfortunate turn of events.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest that the cable supporting the elevator snapped, causing it to fall at high speed. The elevator’s safety features failed to prevent the tragedy, leading to the unfortunate demise of those onboard.

Bali Deputy Governor Cok Ace, who is also the chairperson of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Bali, expressed his condolences and assured a thorough investigation into the incident. He emphasized the need to examine the resort’s safety protocols and permits, ensuring accountability for the devastating consequences.

As investigations proceed, the devastated resort owner, Linggawati Utomo, has pledged to support the families of the victims by covering the costs of their funerals. The resort is also accommodating its guests in alternative accommodations during this difficult time.

This heartrending incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures in the tourism and hospitality industry. The need for regular inspections, maintenance, and adherence to safety standards cannot be understated. The loss of these young lives highlights the significance of putting human lives above all else.

As authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, the Ayuterra Resort and the broader industry must learn from this incident to prevent further tragedies. The memories of Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, Ni Luh Supernigsih, Kadek Hardiyanti, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi will forever linger as a reminder of the importance of safety in our pursuit of hospitality and leisure.