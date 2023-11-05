Investigation Underway Following Tragic Lift Failure at Balinese Resort

An ongoing investigation is taking place after a devastating incident occurred at Ubud’s Ayuterra Resort on Friday, resulting in the tragic deaths of five hotel workers. The accident transpired at approximately 1 pm when a cable in the inclined lift, carrying three women and two men from the hotel’s housekeeping department, snapped. The lift plummeted 100 meters down a steep ravine on the hillside resort, claiming the lives of all five individuals.

The incident has raised concerns and brought attention to the safety of workers on the popular holiday island of Bali, which attracts approximately 300,000 tourists each month. Balinese police are closely examining the details surrounding the catastrophic failure of the lift to determine the cause.

Surveillance footage captured the harrowing moment when the cable-operated lift rapidly descended down the steep track, connecting the upper section of the hotel to the lower facilities. Witnesses reported hearing screams and crashing sounds as the lift tragically descended.

Although initial reports suggested that routine inspections in November 2022 deemed the lift safe, further investigations indicate a potential reduction in the number of sling ropes supporting the elevator, which may have played a role in the accident. While records from 2019 showed the lift operating with three sling ropes, it was observed with only one rope at the time of the incident.

The owner of Ayuterra Resort has expressed condolences and offered financial support to the victims’ families. However, this assistance is subject to an agreement that the families will not pursue legal action against the resort.

As the investigation continues, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining high safety standards to protect the welfare of both employees and visitors in Bali’s bustling tourist industry. Authorities are determined to uncover the underlying causes of this tragic event and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.