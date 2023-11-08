Taliban’s Broken Promises: The Harsh Reality for Afghan Women

The promises made by the Taliban government shortly after seizing power in Afghanistan have proven to be nothing more than empty words. Despite assurances of allowing women to study and work within their framework, the reality has been a harsh suppression of women’s rights. The actions taken by the Taliban have brought about the harshest suppression of women’s rights in the world.

When the Taliban first took over, they immediately demonstrated their attitude towards women. Secondary schools, where girls had once pursued their dreams, were closed. Female employees were told to stay at home, effectively erasing their presence from public life. The hope that universities would remain open quickly faded as the Taliban disbanded the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, a clear indication of their disregard for women’s rights.

As women protested, demanding their right to work and study, they were met with violence. Female activists were detained, beaten, and subjected to harsh treatment. Travel restrictions were imposed, requiring women to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling long distances. The rights of Afghan women were gradually stripped away, leaving them with limited options and opportunities.

In a glimmer of hope, the Taliban education department announced that all students, including girls, would be able to return to school. However, this hope was short-lived as it was quickly revealed that girls’ secondary schools would remain closed until further notice. The disappointment and despair felt by female students were evident as they wondered what their sin was to deserve such treatment.

In addition to school closures, the Taliban imposed strict dress codes for women, mandating head-to-toe coverings. Many women have complied, sacrificing their personal style and identity in exchange for the chance to study and work. However, as women have disappeared from public life, the number of destitute women begging for help has increased. The denial of education and employment opportunities has forced many girls into early marriages.

The Taliban’s broken promises highlight the stark reality faced by Afghan women. Their rights have been trampled upon, and their hopes for a brighter future have been shattered. The Taliban government, supported by conservative clerics and tribal elders, has shown little regard for the rights and aspirations of half the population. The international community must not turn a blind eye to the plight of Afghan women and must continue to advocate for their rights and freedoms.