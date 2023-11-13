Unthinkable Violence Unveiled: Aerial Images Expose the Horrors of Hamas Attacks in Israel

As the sun rose on that fateful Saturday morning, the world remained oblivious to the atrocities that had unfolded across Israel. It took five long hours for the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite to pass over the country and reveal the aftermath of the gruesome Hamas attack. The satellite, one of two twin Earth observation satellites, documented the devastation in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Unlike any other satellite, Sentinel-2 constantly surveys the planet, capturing images of each locale every five days. Its lens conveyed the unimaginable scenes that unfolded during the assault. The photos showed smoke and fire billowing from the sites where rockets and mortars had landed. They depicted the aftermath of combat, including the torched homes of innocent residents who had been trapped inside during their final moments. The parking lot at Kibbutz Re’im, which had once been a vibrant venue for celebration, now stood as a testimony to the hundreds of lives mercilessly taken that night.

The extent of the carnage was laid bare by the images: 20 people confirmed dead in Sderot, including civilians, police officers, firefighters, and soldiers. In Netiv Ha’asara, 15 lives were brutally cut short, as the terrorists occupied the community for hours. Kibbutz Be’eri suffered the loss of 108 of its members, with terrorists invading, killing, and taking hostages. Survivors, who had endured hours of terror, arrived at a Dead Sea hotel, shattered and bewildered by the complete devastation.

The tragedy was not limited to these communities. Kfar Azza, a place that may have been somewhat shielded from the world’s gaze, experienced its own heart-wrenching loss. Army officers silently and tirelessly worked through the ruins, grappling with the monumental task of recovering the dead. And yet, even they knew that this tragedy was seemingly worse than the horror that unfolded at Kibbutz Be’eri.

Individual testimonies add another layer of aching reality to the narrative. One resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz recalled hearing the terrifying sound of automatic rifle fire creeping closer and closer. Soon, they realized that their worst nightmare had come true — armed Hamas fighters had breached their community, snuffing out lives and leaving others in their wake, kidnapped to Gaza.

But it was the parking lot near Kibbutz Re’im that served as a haunting symbol of the evening’s events. No words could capture the magnitude of the scene that unfolded there. From burned and bullet-riddled cars to bloodstains that reeked with an eerie odor, the remnants left behind spoke of unfathomable violence. Personal belongings, once signaling a night of celebration, now lay scattered among the horror.

These accounts only scratch the surface of the atrocities committed across Israel that day. As the dust slowly settles, more details of the unimaginable horrors will emerge. The wounds run deep, and the road to healing will be long, but the spirit of resilience burns bright within the Israeli people.