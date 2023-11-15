The Devastating Impact of Flash Floods on Northeast India

Five lives tragically lost and 23 Indian Army personnel remain missing in the wake of catastrophic flash floods that ravaged the northeastern state of Sikkim. The calamity was initiated by a cloudburst, a sudden and ferocious rainstorm, causing the Teesta River in Lachen valley to breach its banks. The Indian Army confirmed that the cloudburst originated over Lhonak Lake, situated in the northern region of the state.

Such was the force of the flash floods that river water levels escalated rapidly, surging to be approximately 15-20 feet higher than their typical levels. The aftermath saw 41 military vehicles submerged in the treacherous slush created by the deluge. Tragically, five bodies have been retrieved as of now, while the search and rescue operation continues with unwavering commitment. Miraculously, three individuals have been successfully rescued amidst the chaos.

The impact of the flash floods extends beyond the loss of lives. As a result of the disaster, at least three bridges have collapsed, severing important transportation links. Additionally, the government of Sikkim has taken swift action to evacuate approximately 420 individuals from two districts, relocating them to relief camps where they can find safety and shelter.

The region of Sikkim is no stranger to flooding occurrences, given its location in the formidable Himalayas. However, it is imperative to acknowledge that the severity and frequency of extreme weather incidents, such as cloudbursts, are escalating due to the escalating climate crisis caused by human activities. Climate scientists unanimously warn that these destructive weather events will persist and intensify unless immediate action is taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.

