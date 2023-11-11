Winter Storm Set to Blanket Northern Rockies and Plains with Snow

Winter is approaching swiftly, and with it comes the first major snowstorm of the season for the northern Rockies and Plains. A powerful storm system is expected to bring heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, posing potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions across the region.

As the cold front moves south from Canada, it will bring with it a blast of icy air. Simultaneously, a storm system will gather strength and deliver the season’s first significant snowfall to the northern Rockies. Mountain passes such as Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, and White Pass will experience temperatures dropping to freezing levels starting Monday night.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of Washington, Montana, and Wyoming from Tuesday through Thursday. The FOX Forecast Center predicts snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches in these areas, with higher elevations in Montana, including the Crazy Mountains, possibly receiving between 10 and 20 inches of snow. Showdown, Montana, can expect most of its snowfall from Wednesday into Thursday.

The impact of the winter storm will not be confined to the western states. As the week progresses, the snow will spread eastward, bringing the first accumulations of the season to North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Travel conditions are anticipated to worsen on mountain passes, with heavy snowfall likely to disrupt commutes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Washington’s Snoqualmie and Stampede passes are expected to receive between 8 and 12 inches of snow, predominantly falling on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stevens Pass may see a substantial accumulation of 16 to 24 inches by Thursday. These snowfall totals will be a promising start to the snow season for Snoqualmie Pass, which received 233 inches of snow last year.

As the snow blankets the Cascade Mountain range, it is crucial for motorists to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions. Motorists are advised to assemble a winter survival kit and be ready for potential icy roads.

While the mountains brace for snow, the lower elevations of the Pacific Northwest will experience a cold and wet week. Coastal regions of Washington and Oregon are forecasted to receive up to 2 inches of rain, with temperatures in Seattle hovering in the 40s throughout Wednesday. In Montana, cities like Bozeman and Billings will see temperatures dropping to the single digits, while the Dakotas will experience temperatures in the teens by the weekend. Bismarck, North Dakota, will endure bitterly cold wind chills.

The prolonged cold spell may result in the snow lingering until the Halloween weekend, as temperatures are forecasted to stay below freezing in the region and into the following week.

With the arrival of winter, it is essential to stay updated on weather conditions and follow recommended driving precautions. Stay safe on the roads and be prepared for the wintry elements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Source: FOX Weather