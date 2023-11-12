New Trade Route Established as Ukraine Welcomes First Cargo Ships Post-Russia’s Grain Deal Exit

KYIV, Ukraine – This weekend marked a significant milestone in Ukraine’s international trade as two cargo ships arrived at one of its ports using an alternative Black Sea corridor. The area was established by Kyiv following Russia’s withdrawal from a key grain export agreement, which aimed to ensure the safe transportation of grain from Ukraine’s ports.

The Palau-flagged bulk carriers, Aroyat and Resilient Africa, docked at the seaport of Chornomorsk in the southern Odesa region, becoming the first civilian cargo ships to reach an Odesa port since Russia’s exit from the grain deal. The vessels, which will be delivering approximately 20,000 tons of wheat to African and Asian countries, symbolize a new trade route for Ukraine.

Prior to Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement on July 17, Ukraine had successfully exported its grain from Black Sea ports under a deal facilitated by the United Nations and Turkey. However, Russia claimed that their demands for the facilitation of food and fertilizer shipments had not been met, prompting their exit.

In response, Kyiv has sought alternate transport routes, including the Danube River and road and rail links into Europe, but the costs associated with these routes are significantly higher. Additionally, the Danube ports are unable to handle the same volume of shipments as the seaports in Odesa.

To address these challenges, Ukraine established a temporary corridor in the Black Sea, which they have requested the International Maritime Organization to ratify. Its opening on August 10 coincided with warnings from United States and Ukrainian officials about potential Russian attacks on civilian vessels. However, this new route poses its own risks, including sea mines and higher insurance costs.

Ukrainian authorities have stated that the primary purpose of this interim corridor is to evacuate ships that have been stranded in Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi ports since the conflict began. Since its establishment, five vessels have already utilized the corridor to leave Ukrainian ports.

Following Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal, the southern Odesa region, including its port infrastructure and grain silos, has become a target for intensified attacks. On Sunday, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported yet another attack, with Russian forces firing ten cruise missiles and six Iranian-made Shahed drones. Although all drones were downed and only six missiles hit an agricultural facility, the situation highlights the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

In other developments, Ukraine’s military announced the capture of the village of Klishchiivka from Russian troops after months of fierce fighting. This victory strategically positions Ukrainian forces, giving them an advantageous view of the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut and potentially enabling them to encircle the town.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported a series of drone attacks by Ukrainian forces targeting the annexed Crimean peninsula and several Russian regions. Drones were intercepted and downed in various locations, including the Moscow, Voronezh, Oryol, and Tula regions. The situation further underscores the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

