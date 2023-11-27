New Revelations on the Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

For weeks, very little was known about the conditions under which the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas were being held in Gaza. However, recent testimony from some of the released hostages sheds light on their ordeal, providing a glimpse into their lives during captivity after Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel.

The hostages have described living in dire conditions with limited supplies, while bombs continued to rain overhead. Some were aware that their family members or friends had died during the assault, while others had no information about their loved ones’ safety.

One of the hostages, Adva Adar, mentioned that her 85-year-old grandmother had lost weight during her time in captivity. Others have also revealed that food was scarce, with only pita bread available for days. As a result, many of the hostages lost significant weight due to insufficient nutrition.

Despite the challenging circumstances, there were instances where some hostages managed relatively well. For example, the sister of released Thai hostage Vetoon Phoome mentioned that her brother appeared healthy and had been well-fed during his captivity.

However, it is important to note that several hostages required medical attention. An 84-year-old hostage, Alma Avraham, who was freed from Gaza, has been admitted to the intensive care unit due to severe medical neglect while in Hamas’ custody. Another hostage, Adina Moshe, experienced terrible conditions during her captivity, including lack of access to basic facilities like showers.

In a surprising twist, one hostage attempted to escape but was thwarted in the process. Roni Kriboy, a Russian-Israeli captive, managed to escape briefly after his building collapsed during a bombing. However, he was recaptured by Hamas after several days of hiding.

These testimonies provide a better understanding of the harsh conditions endured by the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. It highlights the need for humanitarian support and emphasizes the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Source: CNN