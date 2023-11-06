Tragedy at Sea: Wave Claims Lives of Submariners off Cape Town Coast

A devastating incident unfolded off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa, when a large wave struck the SAS Manthatisi submarine during a resupply operation. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed the names of the three submariners who lost their lives in the tragic event.

One of the victims, Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector, made history as the first female officer to navigate a submarine in Africa. Her achievements and contribution to the navy were celebrated throughout the country and her untimely passing has deeply saddened the nation.

The SANDF launched a rescue operation immediately after the wave struck, but despite the valiant efforts of emergency services, three naval personnel succumbed to the force of the sea. One senior official remains in critical condition, fighting for their life.

The submarine involved in the incident was part of the South African naval fleet and was en route to Cape Town when tragedy struck. Engaged in a “vertical replenishment” operation with a helicopter, the vessel was suddenly hit by a powerful wave, sweeping several crew members off the deck.

Amidst raging and rough sea conditions, all seven crew members were eventually recovered. However, the toll of this calamity cannot be undermined, as three lives were tragically lost. One of the crew members, a female officer, had to be extricated from inside the vessel but, despite extensive CPR efforts, could not be resuscitated.

The coastal areas of Cape Town have experienced exceptionally rough seas in recent days due to the phenomenon known as “spring tide.” This natural occurrence, characterized by exceptionally high tides and strong currents, has created hazardous conditions along the coast.

The SANDF and the entire nation mourn the loss of these courageous submariners and extend heartfelt condolences to their grieving families. Their unwavering dedication to national service will never be forgotten.