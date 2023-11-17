The Arrival of Winter: Northwestern US and Northern Plains Prepare for Significant Snowstorm

The winter season is making its presence known as the first significant snowstorm approaches. The northwestern US and parts of the Northern Plains are bracing themselves for heavy snowfall, with high elevation areas expected to be buried under more than a foot of fresh snow.

A surge of cold air and deep moisture is set to spread from Washington and Oregon through much of Montana, signaling the arrival of the storm. Flakes will begin to fall on Monday night or Tuesday morning, as the storm’s moisture moves across the Cascades in Washington. The higher the elevation, the greater the chance of disruptive snow and challenging travel conditions. Several crucial high-elevation mountain passes in the Cascades, including Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, and Stampede Pass, could all be affected.

On Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, snow will kick off in the rest of the northwestern US. Accumulating snowfall will soon cover portions of Idaho, Montana, and the Cascades in Oregon, with temperatures struggling to rise above freezing. As temperatures plummet on Tuesday night, many high-elevation locations will experience subzero temperatures. Northern Idaho will see temperatures drop into the teens, while northwestern Montana will reach single digits.

The combination of frigid air and abundant moisture sets the stage for heavy snow on Tuesday night. Pass levels in the Cascades could see six inches or more of snow, with amounts approaching a foot possible for areas above 7,000 feet. As Wednesday arrives, snow accumulations will continue to climb across the Northwest and northern Rockies. Strong winds accompanying the snow will reduce visibility, making travel conditions even more challenging.

While the highest elevations will experience the most significant snowfall, some low elevation areas in Washington, Montana, and South Dakota will also see wintry weather. Parts of Washington below 1,000 feet will accumulate a few inches of snow on Wednesday, while Seattle can expect a chilly rain.

Snow will begin to taper off in the Cascades on Thursday but will spread to the northern Plains as the storm moves east. Parts of South Dakota should prepare for more than a foot of heavy snow on Thursday and into Thursday night.

However, the arrival of snow in lower elevation areas brings another risk – melting and refreezing. Any melted snow during the day will freeze overnight, creating treacherous icy conditions on roadways and sidewalks.

By Friday, significant snow accumulation will come to an end across the northern US, with only a few flurries along the US-Canada border as the storm fully crosses into southern Canada.

Sources: CNN