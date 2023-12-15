New Article: Concerns Rise as Israeli Strikes on Lebanese Military Continue

Amid the escalating conflict in Gaza, Israel’s military has been repeatedly targeting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to the north, causing concern for the Biden administration and drawing sharp rebukes from top US officials. In the past two months alone, there have been more than 30 Israeli strikes on LAF positions, consisting of small arms, artillery fire, drones, and helicopters.

US officials have stated that these attacks are unacceptable and have conveyed their concerns to Israel. While some of the strikes may have been accidental, mistakenly targeting Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, others have raised questions about the intention behind them. Junior Israeli troops have been urged to exercise more restraint.

The incidents have exasperated US officials as they believe the LAF is a crucial player in any potential diplomatic resolution between Israel and Lebanon. Moreover, there is apprehension that the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could spill over to the north. The United States has been working with both Israel and Lebanon to contain the spread of the war and is committed to preventing the situation from escalating.

A spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council emphasized that the United States does not want to see the conflict spreading to Lebanon. They urge Israel to exercise caution and avoid targeting civilians, infrastructure, farmland, the UN, and the Lebanese Armed Forces. The US values its partnership with the LAF, considering it an essential institution for the stability and security of Lebanon and the broader region.

The Lebanese military, although not as powerful as Hezbollah, is backed by the United States. This partnership allows Washington to work with the LAF on various priorities, including counterterrorism. While the LAF may not be a perfect counterweight to Hezbollah, it is seen as a neutral alternative with significant support from the Lebanese public. US officials believe that the LAF will play an important role in any future peace settlement.

Israel’s attacks on the Lebanese military have resulted in at least eight injuries and one death since October 7. One incident involved tank shells hitting a position on the Blue Line, the UN’s border demarcation between Israel and Lebanon, leading to casualties among Lebanese soldiers. Israeli authorities apologized for the incident, claiming that the LAF was not the intended target.

Other incidents include Israeli strikes on LAF positions that destroyed an observation post and a direct fire incident against an LAF patrol that included a brigade commander. There have also been reports of Israeli use of white phosphorous munitions, causing injuries to Lebanese soldiers and civilians. The US has expressed its concerns and is seeking answers from Israel regarding the use of such weapons.

Members of Congress share the administration’s strong concerns over Israel’s pattern of strikes against the LAF. The LAF is considered a critical and independent force that successive US administrations have supported due to its role in maintaining stability in Lebanon.

As the frequency of these strikes continues to rise, US officials have been urging Israeli leadership to exercise greater care. Efforts are underway to quell the violence between Israel and Hezbollah and de-escalate tensions along the northern border. Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has expressed the desire for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, approximately 18 miles away from the border.

The targeting of journalists by Israeli forces has also come under scrutiny. A Reuters journalist was killed and several others were injured in tank artillery strikes in southern Lebanon while covering the conflict. Human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have found evidence suggesting that the targeting was intentional, potentially constituting a war crime.

These continuous strikes on the Lebanese military and the resulting casualties have sparked heightened concerns and condemnation from the international community. Efforts to establish peace and stability in the region remain ongoing and crucial for the well-being of both Lebanon and Israel.