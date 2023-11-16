US Navy Vessel Thwarts Missile Attack near Yemen

A US Navy warship stationed in the Middle East successfully intercepted multiple projectiles near the coast of Yemen, according to two US officials. The missiles were fired by Houthi militants, who are supported by Iran and engaged in a ongoing conflict in Yemen. The second official stated that approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted.

The Pentagon press secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, later confirmed that the USS Carney shot down three land attack missiles and several drones that were launched by the Iran-backed Houthi forces. However, Ryder mentioned that it is currently uncertain what the missiles and drones were targeting. He did suggest that they were launched from Yemen and were potentially heading north along the Red Sea towards targets in Israel.

Ryder stressed that this incident demonstrated the efficacy of the integrated air and missile defense system that the US has established in the Middle East. He emphasized their commitment to protecting their partners and interests in the region. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among US forces or civilians on the ground.

Given the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the Hamas terror attack in Israel, there are concerns about potential aggression from Iran, a long-time supporter of Hamas. The USS Carney, which transited through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea just a day before the incident, is part of the US Fleet Forces command’s efforts to ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.

