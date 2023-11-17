New Beginnings: Arrival of Nagorno-Karabakh Refugees in Armenia

The distressing impact of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has manifested in the arrival of the first group of refugees in Armenia. The assailant Azerbaijan forces launched a sudden attack on the separatist region, resulting in the displacement of numerous individuals. This significant event took place on Sunday, as confirmed by an on-site AFP team at the border.
The group consisted primarily of women, children, and elderly individuals. They entered the Armenian village of Kornidzor after passing through Azerbaijani border guards, where officials from Armenia’s foreign ministry registered them. While some refugees revealed they hail from the border-area village of Eghtsahogh, others undertook more grueling journeys.
Among the group, one man shared his experience as part of the separatist resistance, which had been ongoing until the rebels were compelled to seek peace and disarm due to Azerbaijan’s offensive. The potential establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh marks a crucial juncture that could signify the end of a conflict that has plagued the Christian and Muslim Caucasus rivals throughout the three decades since the Soviet Union’s dissolution.
However, it is essential to acknowledge the years of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, characterized by human rights abuses committed by both sides. Consequently, concerns arise regarding the possibility of a new refugee crisis. Recognizing these concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern for ethnic Armenians in a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
On another diplomatic front, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan called for a UN mission to monitor the treatment of ethnic Armenians in the mountainous region during his address at the UN General Assembly in New York. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov affirmed his country’s determination to reintegrate ethnic Armenian residents of the Karabakh region as equal citizens.
These events transpired against the backdrop of Azerbaijani forces gaining control over the commanding heights surrounding the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert, as seen in images captured by AFP photographer Emmanuel Dunand. While uncertainties loom, a US congressional delegation visited Armenia to demonstrate solidarity with Prime Minister Pashinyan and assess the situation on the ground.
Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, part of the delegation, shared his concerns about the situation and stressed the importance of informing the world about the developments taking place. As he observed Russian peacekeeper positions through binoculars near the border, Azerbaijani trucks transported materials for a new highway being constructed to fortify the region.
As an International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian convoy managed to access the region last Saturday, government forces in Nagorno-Karabakh commenced “demilitarization” as part of a Russian-mediated agreement. Moscow confirmed that ethnic Armenian separatist fighters have commenced surrendering their weapons. Moreover, the Azerbaijan forces exhibited a portion of the captured separatist arsenal, including sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and four tanks adorned with cross insignia. The district of Shusha, now under Baku’s control, appeared deserted.
As troops secured mortar positions atop high ground overlooking the approach to the regional capital Stepanakert, a sense of anticipation fills the air. The arrival of the Nagorno-Karabakh refugees in Armenia signifies a new beginning for these individuals, who will now face the challenge of rebuilding their lives and finding solace amidst the enduring effects of the conflict.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
-
What is Nagorno-Karabakh?
Nagorno-Karabakh is a region in the South Caucasus, located within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. However, it has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population and has been a source of conflict and tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan for several decades.
-
What prompted Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh?
Azerbaijan launched a military offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh, attempting to regain control over the region, which has been under the control of ethnic Armenian separatists since the early 1990s. The reasons behind the attack are complex, involving territorial disputes, historical grievances, and geopolitical considerations.
-
What is the significance of the arrival of refugees in Armenia?
The arrival of refugees in Armenia signifies the human impact of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. It highlights the displacement and challenges faced by individuals caught in the crossfire. The event also serves as a reminder of the need for humanitarian assistance and support for those affected by the conflict.
-
What is the role of international actors in the conflict?
International actors, including the United States and the United Nations, have been involved in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. These efforts include calls for ceasefires, negotiations, and humanitarian aid. The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is of concern to the international community due to its potential to escalate and destabilize the region.