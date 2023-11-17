New Beginnings: Arrival of Nagorno-Karabakh Refugees in Armenia

The distressing impact of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has manifested in the arrival of the first group of refugees in Armenia. The assailant Azerbaijan forces launched a sudden attack on the separatist region, resulting in the displacement of numerous individuals. This significant event took place on Sunday, as confirmed by an on-site AFP team at the border.

The group consisted primarily of women, children, and elderly individuals. They entered the Armenian village of Kornidzor after passing through Azerbaijani border guards, where officials from Armenia’s foreign ministry registered them. While some refugees revealed they hail from the border-area village of Eghtsahogh, others undertook more grueling journeys.

Among the group, one man shared his experience as part of the separatist resistance, which had been ongoing until the rebels were compelled to seek peace and disarm due to Azerbaijan’s offensive. The potential establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh marks a crucial juncture that could signify the end of a conflict that has plagued the Christian and Muslim Caucasus rivals throughout the three decades since the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

However, it is essential to acknowledge the years of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, characterized by human rights abuses committed by both sides. Consequently, concerns arise regarding the possibility of a new refugee crisis. Recognizing these concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern for ethnic Armenians in a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On another diplomatic front, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan called for a UN mission to monitor the treatment of ethnic Armenians in the mountainous region during his address at the UN General Assembly in New York. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov affirmed his country’s determination to reintegrate ethnic Armenian residents of the Karabakh region as equal citizens.

These events transpired against the backdrop of Azerbaijani forces gaining control over the commanding heights surrounding the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert, as seen in images captured by AFP photographer Emmanuel Dunand. While uncertainties loom, a US congressional delegation visited Armenia to demonstrate solidarity with Prime Minister Pashinyan and assess the situation on the ground.

Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, part of the delegation, shared his concerns about the situation and stressed the importance of informing the world about the developments taking place. As he observed Russian peacekeeper positions through binoculars near the border, Azerbaijani trucks transported materials for a new highway being constructed to fortify the region.

As an International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian convoy managed to access the region last Saturday, government forces in Nagorno-Karabakh commenced “demilitarization” as part of a Russian-mediated agreement. Moscow confirmed that ethnic Armenian separatist fighters have commenced surrendering their weapons. Moreover, the Azerbaijan forces exhibited a portion of the captured separatist arsenal, including sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and four tanks adorned with cross insignia. The district of Shusha, now under Baku’s control, appeared deserted.

As troops secured mortar positions atop high ground overlooking the approach to the regional capital Stepanakert, a sense of anticipation fills the air. The arrival of the Nagorno-Karabakh refugees in Armenia signifies a new beginning for these individuals, who will now face the challenge of rebuilding their lives and finding solace amidst the enduring effects of the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)