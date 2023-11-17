New Fuel Delivery Arrives in Gaza, but Restrictions Limit Access to Basic Services

In a breakthrough for the besieged Gaza Strip, the first truck carrying fuel has finally arrived since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. However, the limited amount and restrictions on its use are hindering the provision of vital services in the region.

The diesel fuel truck entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday. It was a small delivery, only providing 23,027 liters (6,083 gallons) of fuel, which is just a fraction of what is needed on a daily basis. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expressed concern, stating that the use of the fuel has been strictly limited by Israeli authorities.

Unfortunately, this fuel allocation is far from sufficient to meet the urgent needs of the population in Gaza. It falls drastically short of the amount required to sustain lifesaving activities, leaving hospitals and water facilities in a critical state. The UNRWA emphasized that fuel is being used as a weapon of war, and called for an end to these restrictions.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a total siege on Gaza by Israel, following attacks by Hamas last month. While limited amounts of humanitarian aid have been allowed to enter through Egypt since October 21, Israel had previously refused to permit any fuel shipments to Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israel granted approval for the delivery of 24,000 liters (6,340 gallons) of diesel, but this fuel is designated solely for UN trucks and not for Gaza’s hospitals, which are facing shutdown due to lack of fuel for their generators. The Egyptian source indicated that the fuel was given to the UN to facilitate aid delivery after Palestinian trucks ceased operation due to fuel shortages.

The impact of fuel shortages in Gaza cannot be understated. Hospitals, bakeries, sewage pumping stations, water desalination plants, and water wells have already been forced to close, posing a serious threat to public health and wellbeing. Telecommunication data centers and connection points are also at risk of shutdown within the next 48 hours.

Furthermore, Gaza’s telecommunications companies, Paltel and Jawwal, have warned of a complete blackout in communication services. This dire situation is exacerbated by the chronic lack of fuel, severely impeding the efforts of aid agencies to deliver food, water, and medicine to the Palestinian population.

Although the arrival of the first fuel truck is a small glimmer of hope, the limited quantity and restrictive measures are hindering the provision of critical services to the people of Gaza. Urgent action is needed to address this fuel crisis and ensure the well-being of the population in this war-torn region.

