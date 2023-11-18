Israel’s Elite Commandos Engaged in Intense Urban Warfare in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have unveiled the first-ever footage of their elite Commando Brigade in action during house-to-house fighting in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The operation involved the targeted elimination of Hamas militants and the destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF’s Commando Brigade, renowned for their advanced training and operational capabilities, have been at the forefront of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The newly released footage showcases the soldiers engaged in urban warfare, displaying their immense skill and determination in navigating through the densely populated area.

During the operation, which witnessed 54 coordinated strikes conducted from the air, sea, and land, the IDF successfully eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists and demolished booby-trapped buildings and tunnel shafts. In their search for hidden weaponry, the commandos discovered large stockpiles of weapons within a booby-trapped hotel, which were subsequently neutralized.

The objective of the Commando Brigade is clear – to target and neutralize Hamas operatives wherever they may be hiding. By conducting precise strikes and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, the IDF aims to ensure the safety and security of Israeli citizens.

With the majority of civilians forced out of northern Gaza due to the ongoing conflict, the Commando Brigade is focused on eradicating the threat posed by Hamas. As the residents of the enclave are congregated in the southern portion, the IDF has warned that attacks may also extend to the city of Khan Younis.

Hamas, designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US State Department, has continuously targeted Israel, resulting in numerous casualties and escalating tensions in the region. Since the conflict began, over 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with an additional 2,700 reported missing.

While the IDF’s operations aim to counter the actions of Hamas, they also prioritize minimizing civilian casualties and maximizing precision in their attacks. The release of the video footage provides insight into the intensity of the urban warfare faced by the elite commandos and highlights their commitment to protecting Israeli citizens.

