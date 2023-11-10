Denmark Receives First Batch of F-35s to Modernize Fighter Jet Fleet

Denmark took a major step in modernizing its aging fighter jet fleet with the arrival of four F-35 planes at an airbase in the country. These U.S.-made aircraft were delivered as part of Denmark’s order to replace its aging fleet of F-16s.

The arrival of the F-35s was met with excitement as dignitaries and officers gathered to witness the event. The planes, adorned in Danish Air Force colors, performed several flyovers before landing at the Skyrdstrup Air Base.

While Denmark has ordered a total of 27 F-35 fighter jets for $2.2 billion, this initial delivery signals the beginning of the transition process that will see the country’s 30 F-16s, which have served for over 40 years, retired. The complete transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

It is worth noting that some of Denmark’s F-16s have been promised to Ukraine, which has been seeking Western fighter jets to aid in its resistance against the Russian invasion. The United States recently gave approval for Denmark and the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with American-made jets, bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The F-35s, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, will be formally handed over to Denmark on October 1 after Thursday’s ceremonial arrival. Denmark’s commitment to modernizing its fighter jet fleet, as well as playing a leading role in the international effort to support Ukraine, highlights the country’s dedication to strengthening its defense capabilities and supporting its allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently visited the Skridstrup military air base to inspect one of the F-16s. During the visit, President Zelensky spoke with Ukrainian pilots who are currently undergoing training on F-16s, further solidifying the collaboration between Denmark and Ukraine in the field of military aviation.

Denmark’s acquisition of the F-35s represents a significant step forward in the country’s defense capabilities, ensuring its readiness to face the challenges of the modern era and support its allies in times of need.